Facebook users with privacy concerns have a new secret weapon. With the Facebook Secret Conversations feature, you can hide your conversations on the Messenger app from snooping hackers, governments, and even Facebook itself. Intrigued? You should be. We’re about to give you the lowdown on how this feature works and how to use it. Once you have the scoop, learn how to tell if someone blocked you on Facebook, how to block someone on Facebook Messenger, and how to see who unfollowed you on Facebook.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO