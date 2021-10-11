10-year-old Bedford County girl found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — UPDATE: Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said missing 10-year-old Trisha Luttrell has been located safe.

According to the sheriff, Trisha was found safe near where she went missing. She was found under a floor of a nearby property.

She was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Previous

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Monday morning for a missing 10-year-old from Bedford County.

The TBI reported Trisha Luttrell is missing and has a known medical condition. She is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 64 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Trisha was last seen in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and pink and silver slide sandals with silver mermaid sequins. There is no known direction of travel.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.