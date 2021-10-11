Election 2021: Who is on the ballots in Central NY?

Editor’s note: Two candidates, Erica Clarke (running on the Democratic Party line) and Jason Zeigler (running on the Republican, Conservative and Syracuse United party lines) are vying for a seat on Syracuse City Court. Clarke, the incumbent, was appointed by Mayor Ben Walsh in January 2021 to the seat formerly held by state Supreme Court Justice Rory McMahon. Zeigler is a defense lawyer. Syracuse City Court judges handle criminal cases involving misdemeanors and violations, traffic violations and low-level civil matters, including landlord-tenant disputes. City Court judges serve 10-year terms and were paid $189,810 in 2020. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job.

