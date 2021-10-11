CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

Election 2021: Who is on the ballots in Central NY?

By Sharon Dellinger
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central New Yorkers head to the polls on Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Applications for absentee ballots need to be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 19. Check the board of elections website in your county for instructions on obtaining an application. Early voting begins...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

These four candidates for CNY judgeships are asking for your vote

Among the many county, town and village offices on this November’s ballot are two judicial seats. Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, and Danielle Fogel, a Republican, are competing for a new state Supreme Court Justice seat in the Fifth Judicial District. The district covers Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer counties.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Erica Clarke: Why I’m running for Syracuse City Court judge

Editor’s note: Two candidates, Erica Clarke (running on the Democratic Party line) and Jason Zeigler (running on the Republican, Conservative and Syracuse United party lines) are vying for a seat on Syracuse City Court. Clarke, the incumbent, was appointed by Mayor Ben Walsh in January 2021 to the seat formerly held by state Supreme Court Justice Rory McMahon. Zeigler is a defense lawyer. Syracuse City Court judges handle criminal cases involving misdemeanors and violations, traffic violations and low-level civil matters, including landlord-tenant disputes. City Court judges serve 10-year terms and were paid $189,810 in 2020. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, NY
Government
City
Granby, NY
City
Pulaski, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
City
Constantia, NY
City
Auburn, NY
City
Moravia, NY
City
Geddes, NY
City
Salina, NY
City
Fulton, NY
City
Williamstown, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County reports another Covid-19 death

Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person in Onondaga County has died of Covid-19. The person was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said this afternoon on Twitter. A total of 786 people in the county have now died of Covid since the pandemic began last year.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

2021 elections: Suser challenging incumbent McBride in 11th Onondaga County legislative district

Democrat Ryan Suser is challenging incumbent John McBride for the 11th District seat in the Onondaga County Legislature. McBride, a Republican, is seeking his third two-year term in the legislature. He defeated Democrat Irene Workman to win his second term in 2019. He reported a balance of $6,848 in his campaign account, according to his most recent disclosure filing.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sanders
Syracuse.com

Only 56% of Syracuse city workers have shown proof of Covid vaccine, Walsh says

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Only 56% of city workers have shown proof of Covid vaccination despite an order that they do so or test weekly by Sept. 7, Mayor Ben Walsh said today. That doesn’t mean only 56% of city employees are vaccinated, Walsh stressed. But more than a month after the mandate took effect, the administration doesn’t know exactly how many city workers have gotten vaccinated because many haven’t yet filled out the necessary compliance paperwork.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
44K+
Followers
33K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy