Election 2021: Who is on the ballots in Central NY?
By Sharon Dellinger
Syracuse.com
4 days ago
Central New Yorkers head to the polls on Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Applications for absentee ballots need to be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 19. Check the board of elections website in your county for instructions on obtaining an application. Early voting begins...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former TV journalist Julie Abbott-Kenan of Skaneateles is running for another term on the Onondaga County Legislature against retired Army nurse Diane Dwire of Camillus. Abbott-Kenan was appointed to the Legislature’s 6th District seat in 2018 and successfully ran for the position in 2019. The district includes...
Among the many county, town and village offices on this November’s ballot are two judicial seats. Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, and Danielle Fogel, a Republican, are competing for a new state Supreme Court Justice seat in the Fifth Judicial District. The district covers Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer counties.
Editor’s note: Two candidates, Erica Clarke (running on the Democratic Party line) and Jason Zeigler (running on the Republican, Conservative and Syracuse United party lines) are vying for a seat on Syracuse City Court. Clarke, the incumbent, was appointed by Mayor Ben Walsh in January 2021 to the seat formerly held by state Supreme Court Justice Rory McMahon. Zeigler is a defense lawyer. Syracuse City Court judges handle criminal cases involving misdemeanors and violations, traffic violations and low-level civil matters, including landlord-tenant disputes. City Court judges serve 10-year terms and were paid $189,810 in 2020. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Incumbent Debra Cody is being challenged by educator Jana Rogers in the race for the Onondaga County Legislature 5th district seat. Cody, who is running for her third term, has raised about $11,770 in campaign contributions, while Rogers has raised about $10,077. The district includes parts of...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican mayoral candidate Janet Burman talked about hiring additional police officers, offering grants to make homes safer and more while answering questions from readers during a live Q&A. The Q&A, broadcast on Facebook and hosted by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, featured questions from more than a dozen...
A psychiatrist and political newcomer is challenging incumbent David Knapp for the 12th District seat in the Onondaga County Legislature. Dr. Sunny Aslam, a Democrat, is seeking the seat that Knapp has held since 2012. Knapp, a Republican, has been chairman of the legislature since 2018. Aslam is making his...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person in Onondaga County has died of Covid-19. The person was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said this afternoon on Twitter. A total of 786 people in the county have now died of Covid since the pandemic began last year.
Democrat Ryan Suser is challenging incumbent John McBride for the 11th District seat in the Onondaga County Legislature. McBride, a Republican, is seeking his third two-year term in the legislature. He defeated Democrat Irene Workman to win his second term in 2019. He reported a balance of $6,848 in his campaign account, according to his most recent disclosure filing.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Only 56% of city workers have shown proof of Covid vaccination despite an order that they do so or test weekly by Sept. 7, Mayor Ben Walsh said today. That doesn’t mean only 56% of city employees are vaccinated, Walsh stressed. But more than a month after the mandate took effect, the administration doesn’t know exactly how many city workers have gotten vaccinated because many haven’t yet filled out the necessary compliance paperwork.
