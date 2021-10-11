Travelodge launches Travelodge Business™

Accor has pioneered sustainable development in the hotel industry, working for over 50 years to realize its vision of positive hospitality - one which respects the environment and local communities - especially through its dedicated Planet 21 program. Accor works to positively impact all its stakeholders with sustainable concepts and programs to protect the environment, combined with strong initiatives. staff, guests, partners and local communities. The Group is a leader in the Food & Beverage sector with a portfolio of more than 10,000 restaurants serving more than 200 million meals per year, so it pays special attention to this area, which forms an integral part of the guest experience. The emphasis is on healthy meals made from fresh, unprocessed produce, while supporting local producers and partners. Our catering operations represent a significant part of our environmental footprint. The Group's ambition is to offer healthy and sustainable food, while eliminating food waste. By offering fresh, local and healthy dishes produced in a more eco-friendly fashion, our restaurants stand out and also contribute to guest wellbeing.

