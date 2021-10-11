Travelodge launches Travelodge Business™

Last week, Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain which operates over 590 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain announces the launch of Travelodge Business™. This bespoke one-stop service has been created to help businesses restart their business travel programme post-pandemic, by supporting their accommodation needs and giving them substantial cash savings.
European travelers are set to become a key source market for the Gulf region, especially Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which will help their post pandemic tourist industry recovery. Countries in the GCC include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain and they all offer a good range of flight options and a varied tourism product, which appeals to European travelers, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
London, UK - The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) says the UK’s Travel & Tourism sector’s year on year recovery may only claw back a third, whilst international travel spending continues to plummet. Latest research from WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism sector, shows the recovery has...
London – room2, the hometel brand, announces that it will open the world’s first whole life net zero carbon hotel in Chiswick, West London, in December. Expected to be 89% more energy efficient than the typical UK hotel per sqm, room2 Chiswick has been built with pioneering technologies to achieve net zero throughout both the design and construction stages and throughout its whole life, which, in a hotel industry first, includes both embodied and operational emissions.
The 2021 Travolution European Summit brought together senior speakers from leading brands within and outside of travel and more than 400 senior industry delegates to discuss how technology can underpin efforts to Build Back Better. The annual Travolution Innovation Report was launched at London conference [. ]. Expedia’s Ariane Gorin...
Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group are joining forces to present the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand, an innovative hotel concept in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest level. The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years.
When booking a hotel room, guests are considering more factors than ever in deciding which property to call home in their destination. One of the many considerations is price, and by extension hotel class, which leads us to this latest analysis of occupancy on the books in London. Examining future occupancy levels by class allows for a better understanding of the traveler booking rationale for the upcoming months.
Accor and Groups360 announced the international launch of GroupSync, Groups360’s cloud-based technology solution for meetings and events, to provide instant online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process, and housing solutions across Accor’s global portfolio. “Accor takes pride in our commitment to strategic innovation, as well as our leadership at...
With many markets seeing a robust return to leisure travel following more than a year of disruptions and pent-up demand, Raffles Hotels & Resorts enters an exciting phase of growth which will see the revered brand add several new resort destinations to its worldwide portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences. A heritage luxury brand known for creating landmark properties in key destinations around the world, Raffles plans to double its footprint of resorts over the next three to five years. The brand’s resort development pipeline includes sought-after destinations such as Macau (China), Sentosa (Singapore), Manama (Bahrain) and Jaipur (India).
The 151-key hotel - scheduled to open in Q2 2022 - is the second voco property IHG has signed in South Korea this year, following voco Pyeongtaek City. voco Gangnam will be the first voco to open and it further supplements a portfolio of nine hotels in the country which strongly reinforces the company's continued expansion in South East Asia & Korea.
The Q2 Travel Recovery Trend Report offers valuable insights into the interests of travelers during this still uncertain time. Previously, we shared our findings about the North American and EMEA markets in the second quarter of the year, but now let’s see what the data tells us about travelers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, and try to understand how these trends compare to what’s happening on a global scale and in other markets.
LONDON - Berlin’s hotel industry reported its second-best occupancy and highest room rates of the pandemic-era, according to preliminary September 2021 data from STR. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Berlin since March 2020, while RevPAR was the highest since February 2020. Occupancy was slightly lower than a domestic-driven 65.4% in August but was still the market’s second highest level since February 2020.
The two-day event offers the perfect mix between B2B, exhibition, and keynotes, using all participants time most effectively. The event was born realizing the original trade shows offer limited value for time and lack the sense of togetherness. Keeping the floor and meetings available for event planners and suppliers of the event industry only offers huge time gain and the possibility to share coffee breaks, luncheons and dinner together whilst gathering a large group of up to 1,000 event professionals.
The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) has announced a partnership with the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) that will see the launch of a podcast talk show that they say will bring leaders from different sectors to share visions and insights on different business topics. The society says the podcast...
The 45,066 new coronavirus cases announced on Thursday was the highest daily figure since 20 July, and the number is up 11 per cent on last week. The UK's level of cases and deaths is the highest in Europe and second highest in the world after the US.
Every industry experiences change, growth and evolution over time. The tourism and hospitality sectors are no exception, especially when major events come to town. In a previous article, we analyzed UEFA Euro 2020’s impact on hotel inventory and how landing a major event is like “hitting the jackpot” with a significant influx of visitors needing accommodation for a specified time period. Most of the time, hosting a “mega event” means opportunity to ensure the accommodation infrastructure can support the event.
M3, the hospitality sector’s #1 cloud-based accounting, financial and data management platform in North America, announced today M3 Expense Management, a cost-reduction and spend-analysis service powered by consulting firm SIB, to help M3 customers further identify cost-saving opportunities at a discounted rate with fast-track prioritization. Through M3 Expense Management, SIB...
Accor has pioneered sustainable development in the hotel industry, working for over 50 years to realize its vision of positive hospitality - one which respects the environment and local communities - especially through its dedicated Planet 21 program. Accor works to positively impact all its stakeholders with sustainable concepts and programs to protect the environment, combined with strong initiatives. staff, guests, partners and local communities. The Group is a leader in the Food & Beverage sector with a portfolio of more than 10,000 restaurants serving more than 200 million meals per year, so it pays special attention to this area, which forms an integral part of the guest experience. The emphasis is on healthy meals made from fresh, unprocessed produce, while supporting local producers and partners. Our catering operations represent a significant part of our environmental footprint. The Group's ambition is to offer healthy and sustainable food, while eliminating food waste. By offering fresh, local and healthy dishes produced in a more eco-friendly fashion, our restaurants stand out and also contribute to guest wellbeing.
