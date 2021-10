In his campaign to be Florida’s governor again, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist unveiled the first part of a progressive new platform that highlights the St. Pete Democrat’s departure from his conservative political roots.His first priority will be restoring voting rights to felons who have been released from prison regardless of outstanding fines. He also wants to reform and accelerate consideration of clemency requests.The second piece of his agenda aims to reduce gun violence by strengthening communities, requiring universal background checks for gun buyers and banning "large magazines and assault rifles."Why it matters: Crist’s "Justice for All" platform is part of...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO