Four Seasons Hotel Amman Ready To Welcome Guests With Sophisticated New Look
Further elevating its appeal as one of Jordan's top luxury destinations, Four Seasons Hotel Amman invites guests to discover an entirely new hospitality experience following the completion of its extensive renovation program. The Hotel has been completely redesigned, and blends the finest traditions of Jordanian hospitality with contemporary elegance to create a relaxing "home away from home" that is set to enchant both local visitors and international travellers.www.hospitalitynet.org
