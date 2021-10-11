CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Helena ordinance would charge telecom companies looking to expand

By Cameron Kia Weix
Independent Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid growing interest from telecommunications companies to expand, Helena is adapting with a city ordinance for processing their applications. Last week, the city commission approved first passage of an ordinance to charge fees for cable and telecom franchises to cover the cost of reviewing their applications. Helena has received inquiries in the last six months about companies possibly expanding telecom service, including installing fiber optics, according to commission documents.

