A Technical Look at the Oils

December soybean oil closed up 2.69 cents last week to 61.51 cents, the highest weekly close in more than a month. Soybean oil found support from last week's higher crude oil and higher vegetable oil prices, both of which found support from an unexpected lack of fuel in several major economies this fall. The ongoing pandemic, drought and Hurricane Ida are some of the contributing factors. In China, soybean oil prices jumped to a new high after soybean crush facilities were closed, part of a national effort to conserve energy. Technically, December soybean oil is trading back above its 100-day average and continues to show the most bullish price behavior in the soy complex. Last week's higher prices turned the weekly stochastic bullish, increased the crush incentive for soybeans and provided soybean prices an important source of support ahead of what is expected to be a bearish WASDE report on Tuesday.