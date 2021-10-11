BNP Paribas Open: Svitolina, Fernandez survive stern challenges

INDIAN WELLS (CNS) - Sloane Stephens overcame a slow start to defeat Heather Watson of Great Britain, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1, as women's main draw singles play began today at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. There were six service breaks in the first set. Stephens was serving for the first set at 5-4 but was broken by Watson, who went on to win the set in a tiebreaker. The 28-year-old Stephens forced a deciding third set when she broke Watson in the final game of the second set, then won the first five games of the final set. "I just competed really well,'' said Stephens, who entered the tournament 73rd on the Women's Tennis Association rankings, her lowest ranking since winning the U.S. Open in 2017 when she was ranked 83rd. "After the first set, that was disappoint.

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO