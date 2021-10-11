CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde5: Five cold, hard stats tell the state of Dolphins’ dismal start

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s gone wrong for the 1-4 Dolphins?

Well, pretty much, everything.

Here are five key stats that explain why they are where they are:

1. Points: This is the heavyweight stat that compresses everything into it. You have to score points in today’s offensive-minded NFL. The Dolphins ranked 15th last year with a still-rebuilding offense in averaging 25.2 points a game. This year they rank 31st in averaging 15.8 points a game. There are a number of reasons for that — offensive line, backup quarterback, wide receiver injuries, play-calling by committee ... take your pick. But they need to find points. What happened to their defense is a mystery. It’s gone from being tied for fifth in allowing 21.1 points a game to 30th in allowing 30.8 points a game. Some of that is explained below in third downs and time of possession.

2. Takeaways: Last season, the Dolphins led the league with 29 takeaways and a plus-nine margin on turnovers. That fueled the 10-6 record in many ways. It also wasn’t sustainable, most analysts said, as these numbers can waver greatly from one season to the next. This year’s stats bear that out so far. The Dolphins are tied with six teams for 11th with six takeaways. They also ranked 21st at a minus-two margin of turnovers. (This week’s opponent, Jacksonville has a league-worst minus-10 margin on turnovers.)

3. Third-down defense: The Dolphins defense led the league last season in this get-off-the-field stat as opponents converted on third down only 31.2 percent of the time. This year, they’re last in the league as opponents are converting at a 57.1 percent. Sure, the third-down rate is also a statement of the first- and second-down defense. But sometimes it’s about third down. Tampa Bay converted eight of 11 third-down plays (72.7 percent) on Sunday. They passed all but once on third down (the 5-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette on third-and-2). Here’s a breakdown of the distance of Tampa Bay’s third downs:

* Third-and-six or more: The Bucs converted two of three in plays that went for a 10-yard pass, a sack and a 12-yard pass.

* Third-and-four to third-and-six: Two plays. Both were converted.

* Third-and-three or less: The Bucs converted three of four.

As for the offense, the Dolphins are converting third downs at a similarly lower-level rate to last year. They did it at 38.6 percent last year to rank 26th in the league. They’re at 35.6 this year — good for 25th in the league.

4. Penalties: The Dolphins have 374 yards in penalties, the most in the league. Their 36 penalties are tied for 24th. Last season, the Dolphins had the 11th most penalties (84) and 21st most yards in penalties (805).

5. Time of possession: The defense is just on the field too long. That part is on both the offense and the defense. A year ago, they ranked fifth in time of possession with the offense on the field 31 minutes, 16 seconds a game. So the defense was on the field for less than 29 minutes. This year, the Dolphins rank 31st in time of possession at 25:38. Bottom-line: The defense is on the field more than five minutes a game longer than a year ago — and those five minutes define of a tiring defense.

