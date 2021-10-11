CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Ariana Grande” To Give Away Free Therapy

By Don Juan Fasho
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Ariana Grande to give away free Therapy. The singer took to Instagram to announce that she and Better Health are giving away up to $5 million in free therapy. “I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing,” she captioned her post. (LoveBScott)

illinoisnewsnow.com

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Ariana Grande will foot your therapy bill

If you need a therapist but can’t afford one, Ariana Grande‘s got you covered. The star announced on Sunday that in partnership with Better Help, a provider of online therapy, she’s going to donate up to $5 million in free therapy in honor of World Mental Health Day. “i acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources,” she wrote on Instagram.
Ariana Grande
