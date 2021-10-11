‘No Time To Die' Opens with $56 Million to Lead Box Office

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - “No Time to Die'' -- Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond -- opened with $56 million to lead all films at the box office this weekend, according to industry estimates released today.

The film's opening was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Venom: Let There be Carnage'' was a strong second with $32 million, one week after earning the highest opening weekend of the pandemic era with $90.1 million, Comscore reported.

“Addams Family 2'' was in third place with $10 million Friday through Sunday, in its second week at theaters in the United States and Canada.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' was fourth with $4.2 million in its sixth week in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $212 million.

“The Many Saints of Newark'' was fifth with $1.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Free Guy'' ($1.3 million), “Lamb'' ($1 million), “Dear Evan Hansen'' ($1 million), “Candyman'' ($700,000) and “Jungle Cruise'' ($214,000).

