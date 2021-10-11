CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publix

What would life be without mistakes?

hiawathaworldonline.com
 4 days ago

If somebody has not made mistakes in life, I would have to give that award to the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. I suppose she does make mistakes, but she knows how to fix them before anybody notices them. I wish I knew how she does that. I remember several...

www.hiawathaworldonline.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

What would you do?

Many of us have heard of the TV show hosted by John Quiñones. John uses hidden cameras to observe how ordinary people behave when they’re confronted with dilemmas that require them either to take action or to walk by and mind their own business. I’m reminded of a time when...
windermeresun.com

Cat Cleaning Teeth/Life Without Liberty Is Like A Body Without Spirit

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
arcamax.com

My Pet World: Friendly feline’s sudden change in behavior leaves neighbor heartbroken

My neighbor adopted a pair of kittens a couple of years ago. I have periodically taken care of them when she goes away for work. I also have clipped their nails. All without any concerns or problems. Unfortunately, over the last year the female has become overly aggressive when I go over and I have no idea why? When I entered the home the other day, she hissed and lunged at me and bit my thigh pretty badly. Afterward, she followed me throughout the house hissing with her ears completely flat on her head. I absolutely adore these cats and am brokenhearted over the female’s change in behavior. I have tried entering the home by placing treats on the floor. Do you have any idea what can be done so I can continue to care for these cats? — Barbara, East Berlin, Connecticut.
NewsBreak
Publix
One Green Planet

Raccoon Mama Goes to Incredible Lengths to Rescue Stranded Baby (VIDEO)

There’s no denying the tenacity or craftiness of a mother animal whose babies are in need of rescuing. Sometimes, she might need a little help from humans, but oftentimes, like the mama raccoon in the video, she takes matters into her own paws. The video above was recorded by a police officer in Missouri when he noticed a peculiar sight. As you can see, the baby on the street had been separated from their mama and sibling.
Soul Screwed Series

My mother and father are killers and my 8-year-old brother loves guns. How do I move past this?

Grayscale Photo of a Boy Aiming Toy Gun Selective Focus Photographypixaby. Hey, My name is Ryan and I'm 15 years old. My mother and my father are killers. My dad was in the Army, and my mom is a veteran police officer. I feel tainted and am sometimes conflicted by the views of the world as well. I don't agree with my parent's careers or beliefs and feel imprisoned within my own family. I am very concerned about my 8-year-old brother who is intrigued by my parent's stories and toy guns. I feel uncomfortable in my own home sometimes, I mean I'm in no physical danger, I just don't like the feeling. How do I move past this and deal? Thank you, Ryan.
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Changing Hwy 20/75 interchange would be huge mistake

According to preliminary plans, the Iowa DOT is going to effectively scrap the Hwy 20/75 cloverleaf that is on the east end of Sioux City and replace it with a diamond intersection with 2 stoplights on 20. This would be a huge mistake. The 3 long curved exit ramps that...
goodmenproject.com

The #2 Mistake You’re Making in Your Dating Life

I wrote last month that the #1 mistake you’re making in your dating life is going on dates you don’t want to be going on. Out of fear, scarcity, or competition — in an attempt to keep up with others, fit in, or belong despite not being interested or actually excited about going on a date.
