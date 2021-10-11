What would life be without mistakes?

My neighbor adopted a pair of kittens a couple of years ago. I have periodically taken care of them when she goes away for work. I also have clipped their nails. All without any concerns or problems. Unfortunately, over the last year the female has become overly aggressive when I go over and I have no idea why? When I entered the home the other day, she hissed and lunged at me and bit my thigh pretty badly. Afterward, she followed me throughout the house hissing with her ears completely flat on her head. I absolutely adore these cats and am brokenhearted over the female’s change in behavior. I have tried entering the home by placing treats on the floor. Do you have any idea what can be done so I can continue to care for these cats? — Barbara, East Berlin, Connecticut.

