CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tempe, AZ

Latino cartoonist’s ‘TOONDEMIC’ fights COVID misinformation

By Editor's Note
Tucson Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE – It all started over a bowl of “medicinal menudo,” a term political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz coined as part of a running joke. Several years ago, during a convention at Harvard University, social scientist Gilberto Lopez took Alcaraz to a spot that served the Mexican beef tripe soup. Thankful for the meal – and the dish’s reputed abilities to alleviate hangovers – Alcaraz told Lopez, “I owe you my life.”

www.tucsonweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
State
California State
Local
Arizona Health
Tempe, AZ
Entertainment
Tempe, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Health
City
Tempe, AZ
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cartoonist#Latinos#Misinformation#Art#Toondemic#Harvard University#Mexican#Spanish#Hispanics

Comments / 0

Community Policy