CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

2 people killed when driver crashes into tree in North Hollywood

By Tony Kurzweil, Erin Myers
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tZZZ_0cNgFmPv00

An investigation is underway into a violent crash that left two people dead in North Hollywood early Monday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.

The car appeared to crash into a palm tree before catching fire.

The vehicle was still burning when emergency crews arrived, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no visible skid marks at the scene, making it unclear whether the driver tried to slow down prior to the crash.

Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Brush fire contained in Hollywood Hills; arson suspect in custody

Firefighters limited a brush fire from growing larger than an acre in the Cahuenga Pass Thursday night, and a person suspected of intentionally starting the fire was detained, police said. An arson suspect was taken into custody near Wonder View Drive and Lakeridge Place, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer William Cooper. No further […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Burbank, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Burbank, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Sheriff: No evidence of trauma in death of driver accused of trying to hit pedestrians outside Hawthorne bar

After investigators initially said a man was fatally beaten upon being pulled from his truck by pedestrians he nearly struck outside a Hawthorne bar, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Thursday revealed a new “twist” in the case.   There’s no evidence that Melguin Lopez-Santos “sustained any fatal trauma,” Villanueva told KTLA Thursday afternoon. […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KTLA

At least 46 killed, 41 injured in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a run-down mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said. Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly and disabled people and it wasn’t clear how many […]
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

LAPD declares ‘ghost guns’ an ‘epidemic’ as seizures increase 400%

The proliferation of homemade “ghost guns” has skyrocketed in Los Angeles, contributing to more than 100 violent crimes this year, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a report released Friday. Detectives have linked the untraceable weapons to 24 killings, eight attempted homicides and dozens of assaults and armed robberies since January, according to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTLA

Boyfriend sought after woman fatally stabbed in San Bernardino: Police

San Bernardino police are asking for the public’s help to catch a man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend to death over the weekend. The incident was initially reported Saturday as a possible domestic call in the 1500 block of North Sepulveda Avenue, according to a San Bernardino Police Department bulletin. When officers responded to the […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

FBI joining investigation into O.C. oil spill

Federal investigators are joining the probe of a major oil spill off the Orange County coast, officials said Thursday. “The FBI has joined an investigation into the Orange County oil spill near Huntington Beach, California, and is one of many federal agencies investigating to determine the cause of the rupture,” a FBI spokesperson told KTLA in a statement. […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Oxnard teen charged with murder in death of 16-year-old boy

An Oxnard teen was charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy, officials announced Friday. The teen, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident and has not been identified, has been charged with murder and with the crime of shooting at an occupied vehicle, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said […]
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

KTLA

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy