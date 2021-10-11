2 people killed when driver crashes into tree in North Hollywood

An investigation is underway into a violent crash that left two people dead in North Hollywood early Monday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.

The car appeared to crash into a palm tree before catching fire.

The vehicle was still burning when emergency crews arrived, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no visible skid marks at the scene, making it unclear whether the driver tried to slow down prior to the crash.

Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

