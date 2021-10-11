CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Camilla's secret designer wardrobe we bet you missed

By Laura Sutcliffe
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cornwall is a secret designer label lover. You heard it here first! The wife of Prince Charles is often seen wearing lovely floral dresses and pretty co-ords, but she really does have an impressive fleet of the most exclusive accessories around. We wonder if you've noticed?. We'll...

Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
townandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sparkling in Diamonds

Queen Elizabeth may have her Cullinan diamonds, among other fabulous jewels, but daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, isn't very far behind when it comes to mastering spectacular displays of royal ice. And since officially joining the Firm in 2005, the future queen of England has shown a particular penchant for diamonds, whether they are her own (like her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and her family tiara) or on loan from the Queen (see: her many, many brooches). Consider, notably, that for her very first official function at Buckingham Palace in 2005, Camilla borrowed the Delhi Durbar tiara, arguably the most extravagant diadem in the Windsor vaults. Below, 19 photos of the Duchess of Cornwall's fabulous diamond-flecked moments.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie's date night outfit since giving birth is so glam

Princess Eugenie looked absolutely gorgeous on Monday evening as she headed to Oswald's members' club in Mayfair. Her baby-free date night seemingly coincided with her third wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank, which was the next day. Cute!. The 31-year-old looked so delightful in pictures that featured on the MailOnline....
Prince Charles
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
townandcountrymag.com

You Could Be Prince Charles and Camilla’s Neighbor for $10.1 Million

The chance to have a brush with royalty just became possible. It helps if you have some spare change. The Elmestree House Estate, located on an adjacent property to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s country home, just hit the market for £7.5 million—which is just over $10.1 million. The sprawling property consists of an Elizabethan-style main house built in 1844, a 17th century farm house—connected to the main house via a linking wing—a separate three-bedroom annex, and a detached cottage. Not only is the estate situated on a prime piece of real estate in the coveted Cotswolds area, it’s also a rare opportunity to own a property that has not been listed since 1949.
Footwear News

Madonna & Maluma Show Off Their Edgy Style for ‘Rolling Stone’

Madonna and Maluma are kicking off Rolling Stone‘s third-annual “Musicians on Musicians” issue in edgy fashion. The two singers star on the first of publication’s four covers this week, kicking off the series with an intimate sit-down interview at a Williamsburg social club. For the photoshoot, the “Medellín” singers each modeled a mixture of bold attire. Madonna’s looks ranged from retro minidresses and bespoke cross necklaces to vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen coats and custom boots from Miu Miu. As for Maluma, the Colombian musician tapped his own mix of designers — think an Amiri leather jacket, Dior jeans, a Louis Vuitton suit,...
Footwear News

Adele Graces the Cover of Both ‘Vogue’ & ‘British Vogue’ in Endless Couture & Sleek Heels

Adele is making fashion history today. For the first time ever, Vogue and British Vogue have the same cover star — the “Hello” singer herself. Adele appears in both publications for their November issues, giving an intimate look into her life and upcoming album. For her American cover, the singer can be seen modeling a kelly green couture gown from Maison Valentino; the floor-sweeping gown includes a dramatically puffed appeal with oversize sleeves and a blown-out skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) For the British front page, the Brit herself tapped Vivienne Westwood for a custom yellow twist on...
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Does Back-To-Work Dressing In Her Wardrobe Staple

She gave Goldfinger’s Honor Blackman a run for her money at the James Bond premiere in top-to-toe Jenny Packham sequins, but the Duchess of Cambridge was firmly in back-to-work mode for a visit to UCL’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies on 5 October, where she met with researchers to discuss one of the subjects closest to her heart, early years education.
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla shares rare photos of pet dogs and they're wearing the cutest accessory

The Duchess of Cornwall shared some adorable new photos of her rescue dogs on Friday to show support for a touching new campaign. Clarence House posted images of Jack Russell Terriers Bluebell and Beth posing proudly in their Wear Blue for Rescue bandanas in aid of Battersea's movement that asks pet owners to declare their love for their rescue dogs and cats.
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
Vogue

The One Style Constant In Adele’s Wardrobe

As Adele herself acknowledges, her look has come a long way since she scored herself a record contract shortly after graduating from the Brit School in 2008. It wasn’t long before she was wowing the world with her powerful, authentic voice and assured stage presence – nor before she discovered her classic diva look: black dress, perfectly coiffured hair and sparkling diamond earrings. While a more youthful, more fashion-focused look is now her thing, earrings — this month’s British Vogue cover with Schiaparelli-designed Tiffany & Co. brooch aside — continue to be her go-to for jewellery. Where it was once diamonds and rubies, she’s now more likely to wear giant, surrealist Schiaparelli door knockers in gold, and we can all get on board with that. Keep reading to see Vogue’s pick of Adele’s finest earring looks.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's wedding scent has had a Christmas makeover

It may have happened over ten years ago, but we will always remember when the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in April 2011. The dress, the bridesmaids, the veil, the TV coverage, everything!. There are lots of little details that took place on the day you may not be...
Footwear News

Regina King Is Bolder Than Ever in Versace Boy Shorts & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Regina King showed off a bolder side to her style as she promoted her new film, “The Harder They Fall,” this week. The leading actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut one of her edgiest looks to date during a press event, modeling a full Versace ensemble for the occasion. The outfit started off casually in a black turtleneck sweater and a printed coat but took a dramatic turn with the addition of mini boy shorts from the Italian luxury house. The same linear monogram pattern from King’s jacket and bottoms was repeated once more in a final statement piece: thigh-high...
