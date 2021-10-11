The best budget 4K TV for Xbox Series X|S just got cheaper for a limited time
TCL already made one of the best budget TVs for the Xbox Series X and S; now, it's even more affordable for a limited time. While many of the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X and Series S are expensive, you don't have to break the bank to get a good television for your console. The TCL 6-Series R635 was already our best budget pick for the Xbox Series X and S. Now it's discounted for a limited time. The 55-inch model is down to $800 right now through Best Buy, which is $150 less than its normal price. The 65-inch ($1,200) and 75-inch ($1,600) models are also on sale.www.windowscentral.com
Comments / 0