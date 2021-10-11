CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Philip Hammond adds cryptocurrency role to post-Treasury jobs list

By Rupert Neate
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lATAC_0cNgFLmQ00
Lord Hammond has taken up as many as 14 paid and unpaid jobs since leaving politics after a bust-up with Boris Johnson over Brexit.

The former chancellor Philip Hammond has added another job to the dozen or so he has taken on since leaving the Treasury in 2019, this time as an adviser to a Mayfair-based cryptocurrency trading firm.

Lord Hammond, who also served as foreign secretary and was an early supporter of bitcoin and other digital currencies, joined Copper.co with immediate effect on Monday.

The former chancellor, who was said to be one of the wealthiest ever cabinet ministers with a fortune once estimated at £8.2m, has taken up as many as 14 paid and unpaid jobs since leaving politics after a bust-up with Boris Johnson over Brexit.

Hammond was last month criticised by Westminster’s lobbying watchdog for using his government connections to assist OakNorth, a bank he is paid to advise.

Quick Guide

Philip Hammond's many jobs

Show

Eric Pickles, a former cabinet colleague who chairs the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), said it was an unwise step for Hammond to contact a senior Treasury official about a project developed by OakNorth.

Lord Pickles said Hammond’s use of his contacts in government was not consistent with the intention of the rules and was not acceptable because of “the privileged access you obtained for OakNorth”.

Hammond, who also served as defence secretary, was later cleared of breaching lobbying rules after an investigation by the Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists (ORCL), an independent body that monitors lobbying activities of former ministers and senior civil servants.

ORCL accepted Hammond’s argument that, since lobbying was not his main activity, there was no need for him to register as a lobbyist working on behalf of a third party.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Copper said Hammond would focus on “promoting the UK as a global leader in digital asset technology”. The firm, which was founded in 2018, recently announced plans to expand into the US and Asia and secured $75m (£55m) of investment from the British billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard and the venture capital firms Dawn Capital and Target Global.

Hammond said Copper was a “true pioneer” of crypto and digital asset investment technology. “But the really exciting opportunity lies in the application of this technology to revolutionise the way financial services are delivered,” he said. “If we can bring together the best of Britain – entrepreneurs, industry, government, and regulators – to create and enable a blockchain-based ecosystem for financial services, we will secure the UK’s global leadership in this field for decades ahead.”

Dmitry Tokarev, the chief executive of Copper, said: “We would like to drive growth in our client base within a regulatory framework which will allow us to thrive globally from our London headquarters. With Lord Hammond’s expertise adding to the strength of our team, we look forward to growing Copper and further enhancing the UK’s digital asset technology offering.”

As chancellor, Hammond had called for light-touch regulations for cryptocurrencies. “I am interested in bitcoin. The Bank of England, as you know, among the central banks, has been leading on looking at bitcoin,” he said in 2018. “What is really important is that in regulating cryptocurrencies, we don’t inadvertently constrain the potential of the technology that underlies it, the blockchain technology, which has a wider and more important application.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson should accept the compromise the EU is offering – but he wants to keep Brexit going

The proposals from the European Commission to reform the Northern Ireland protocol go further than expected. They are designed to be practical measures to ease the everyday problems in the province, rather than as a string of concessions to the UK. The ideas, to be unveiled by Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, include a green lane for goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without many of the current customs or plant and animal checks, which should allow the free flow of medicines and food (sausages included) and a red lane for products destined for Ireland and the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Pickles
Person
Philip Hammond
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No 10 was going to ‘ditch’ Brexit deal and Johnson ‘didn’t have a Scooby-Doo’ what it meant, Cummings claims

Downing Street always intended to “ditch” parts of the Brexit deal and Boris Johnson “never had a scoobydoo” what the agreement actually meant, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has claimed, as the government urges Brussels to rewrite the agreement.Following months of discontent with the Northern Ireland protocol, Brexit minister Lord Frost has threatened to unilaterally suspend the mechanism, negotiated just two years ago as part of the Brexit deal, unless the EU agrees to effectively tear it up and replace it.Insisting that “we always sign treaties in good faith and intend to implement them”, Lord Frost suggested on Tuesday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving political stand-off over Northern Ireland agreement

The European Union will today outline proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over the Brexit agreement, with an offer to significantly reduce border checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.It comes after Brexit minister Lord Frost dialled up the government’s hardline rhetoric over the contentious issue in a speech on Tuesday, warning the bloc it would be a “historic misjudgement” not to rewrite the deal.But the minister was accused of stoking tensions by accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” and attempting to reverse the referendum result, as he effectively demanded the cancellation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which...
POLITICS
American Banker

Stripe job postings suggest a return to cryptocurrency

The digital payments firm Stripe is building a team to create products related to cryptocurrency and other digital assets to meet demand it says is coming from developers. Guillaume Poncin, Stripe's head of engineering for banking and financial products, will lead the cryptocurrency unit. Poncin is recruiting engineers and designers to build the technology to support cryptocurrency.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Uk#Treasury#Orcl#Business Today#Guardian Business
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies post eight straight weeks of inflows - CoinShares data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency products and funds attracted $226.2 million in investments last week, marking their eighth straight week of inflows, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Tuesday. Over an eight-week run, total crypto product inflows hit $638 million, with a year-to-date total of $6.3 billion.
STOCKS
investing.com

UK’s Ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond to advise crypto firm Copper

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the United Kingdom, Lord Philip Hammond, has joined cryptocurrency custodial group Copper as a senior advisor with the ambition of “promoting the UK as a global leader in digital asset technology.”. The London start-up firm, which provides custodial and infrastructure services in the digital...
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

Cryptocurrency and blockchain jobs listings skyrocket in 2021

Indeed says the success of the cryptocurrency industry has resulted in a 118% jump in career postings for work in the field compared with last year. Bitcoin, the first decentralized cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology, debuted in theory in 2008 and went live in 2009 (and at the outset, one Bitcoin—which peaked at almost $65,000 in April 2021—was valued at less than one cent when it first began trading in 2010).
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

China proposes adding cryptocurrency mining to 'negative list' of industries

China has added cryptocurrency mining to a draft list of industries in which investment is restricted or prohibited, although it reduced the number of sectors on the list overall, a document released by the state planner showed on Friday. The "negative list" details sectors and industries that are off-limits to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield pushes above 1.57% with jobs report in focus

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year rate pushing above the 1.57% mark, as investors readied for Friday's job report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.7 basis points to 1.571% at 3:45 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 5.6 basis points to 2.133%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Arrest the government, not Insulate Britain protesters

Patricia Taylor suggests that Insulate Britain activists pour their energy into insulating the places where they live and work (Letters, 13 October). Among other things, I have fitted the biggest solar array in the area on my last workplace. I have eco-retrofitted my own home and given tours of it through Cambridge Carbon Footprint for more than 10 years (the most recent tour can be seen on YouTube).
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Both bad climate policy and no policy will see Australia lose jobs and investment overseas

Agreement within the federal government on strong climate ambitions and a sensible strategy for achieving them will set Australia up for greater economic success this decade. The case for action has been strengthening rapidly. The costs of action to reduce emissions are turning out to be lower than expected. The costs and risks of climate change itself are becoming increasingly clear and serious. And as Australia’s most important trading partners set their own economies on a course to net zero emissions via deep 2030 reductions, their demand for minerals, energy and other goods will shift. We can make the most of their energy transition – and join it ourselves – or we can be run over by a hydrogen-powered truck as others rush to supply our region’s needs.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

What is ‘cabotage’ and why have UK road freight rules changed?

Ministers have announced plans to allow foreign lorry drivers to make an unlimited number of pick-ups and drop-offs within a fixed period in the UK in a move aimed at tackling supply chain problems. Announcing the rule change, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We don’t want ‘cabotage’ to sabotage our industry.”
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy