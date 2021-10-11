CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Community Rally to Help Silence Neighbor’s Racist Noises Toward Black Virginia Beach Family

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The problems of a racist next-door neighbor rose to unacceptable levels in a Virginia Beach town. One family has had to endure a neighbor’s rude production of playing loud monkey sounds, banjo music, and racist slurs directed at them. This behavior reportedly starting several years ago when Jannique Martinez’s family moved into their house in Virginia’s Salem Lakes Cul-de-sac.

