CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Three New 'Game of Thrones' Beers Are Coming This Week

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than just a show (and a book before that), Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon. The series spawned its own Oreo, Mountain Dew can, kitchen utensils, Shake Shack menu, beers, wines, and whiskies… Can I stop now? (Not really.) With that much commercial success on the line, a continuation of the franchise was probably inevitable — and yes, last week, we got our first teaser for the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragons, slated to hit HBO Max next year.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Trailer Released

Ready to return to Westeros? The very first House of the Dragon trailer dropped today, and it gave fans a brief glimpse of what is to come in the Game of Thrones prequel. Set 200 years before the start of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is centered around the story of House Targaryen, the line of kings that ruled Westeros before Robert Baratheon took the throne. The show is based on one of George RR Martin’s most recent books, Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones (A Targaryen History).
TV SERIES
bulletin-news.com

New Game Of Thrones Show Trailer Drops – House Of The Dragon

Out of nowhere, the House of the Dragon trailer has appeared. As part of its European launch date announcement on Tuesday, HBO Max debuted the first teaser trailer for its first Game of Thrones prequel spin-off series, House of the Dragon. (In Europe, HBO Max will debut on October 26.)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Beer#Food Drink#Shake Shack#House#Brewery Ommegang#Danish#Iron Anniversary Ipa#Ghost Visions Lager#Castle Black Stout#The White Walkers
IGN

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets New Teaser

HBO has dropped the first teaser for Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. The series had started filming months ago and it will debut sometime in 2022. House of the Dragon teaser focuses on several Targaryens and offers a glimpse into how they came into power. The prequel takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and it will focus on the Targaryens and their rise and fall from power. The show’s star Olivia Cooke has teased some details about the complex characters in House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
mashed.com

Game Of Thrones Fans Won't Want To Miss These New Iron Anniversary Beers

"Game of Thrones" aired its final episode on May 19, 2019, but that hasn't stopped companies from continuing to produce merchandise for the show, per Cinemablend. Fans of the series can still buy official models of the Iron Throne, customizable branded sherpa blankets, and pint glasses emblazoned with laser-cut dragons and house symbols (via HBO). While you could fill one of these official pint glasses with any old beverage, true fans of the series can now pick up some special "Game of Thrones" alcohol to truly get the full experience.
FOOD & DRINKS
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Game of Thrones and Marvel stars' new movie

Game of Thrones' very own Peter Dinklage takes centre stage in the first trailer for musical Cyrano. An adaptation of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac, this one is directed by Joe Wright, who shepherded Gary Oldman towards his first Academy Award with Darkest Hour three years ago. Captain...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
americancraftbeer.com

Mikkeller Launches 3 Game Of Thrones Inspired Beers

“Winter is Coming” is the motto of House Stark, the lords of the North from the popular Game of thrones saga. And now Mikkeller is releasing three Game of Thrones beers that captures its meaning as well as the season. Here’s the deal…. Danish craft beer company, Mikkeller, and Warner...
DRINKS
egmnow.com

Epic Games Achievements are coming next week

Epic Games has revealed that it is rolling out the new Epic Games Achievement system next week that will let players collect XP by earning achievements in games through the Epic Games Store. When the system goes live next week, players will be able to earn Epic Achievements in Rocket...
VIDEO GAMES
WTHI

'Game of Thrones' prequel official teaser is here

The official teaser for "House of the Dragon" has dropped and get ready for all types of action. The "Game of Thrones" sequel looks dark, fiery and a bit of a balm to those missing "GOT" based on the teaser. "Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood," the caption read on the teaser...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Wild Bill and Josh Harris Show Off Massive ‘Black Bass in Dutch Harbor’

Following 17 seasons of Deadliest Catch, Wild Bill and Josh Harris are showing off their latest catch. The two caught a Black Bass in Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska. The sight is beautiful, although it looks cold. Dutch Harbor, Alaska, is a hot spot for Alaskan king crab, snow crab, and apparently, black bass. The base of operations is actually in the Aleutian Islands port Dutch Harbor, Alaska – not too far off where an earthquake recently hit.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy