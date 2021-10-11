Three New 'Game of Thrones' Beers Are Coming This Week

HBO has dropped the first teaser for Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. The series had started filming months ago and it will debut sometime in 2022. House of the Dragon teaser focuses on several Targaryens and offers a glimpse into how they came into power. The prequel takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and it will focus on the Targaryens and their rise and fall from power. The show’s star Olivia Cooke has teased some details about the complex characters in House of the Dragon.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO