CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

This Is How Steelers Envisioned The Offense

By Derrick Bell
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

What were the Pittsburgh Steelers thinking in the offseason when they constructed this offense?

That was a question that almost everyone has been asking over the first month of the season. To say that the Steelers offense had struggled leading up to Sunday would be quite the downplay. Sunday's performance against the Denver Broncos provided us with the answer to that very question, though.

It seems like the Steelers want to be this balanced offense where they run the football effectively, reducing the workload on their now 39-year-old quarterback. Through three weeks, they struggled to run the football with any sort of efficiency, consistently putting the offense behind the chains. That's started to change here in the past two weeks, however.

Najee Harris was getting busy behind his offensive line on Sunday. The interior offensive line has started to come alive as they repeatedly gave the rookie tailback optimal running lanes up the middle. Both Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner seemed to have found their groove lately as they have not only held their own, but they've started getting consistent push at the point of attack. 16 of Harris' 23 carries were deemed successful plays, which is a much improved, fantastic number for this rushing attack.

Already dealing with injuries, Roethlisberger was kept mostly clean throughout the game, surely something that the 18-year veteran appreciated from his offensive line. Denver registered just a single sack and two hits on the Steelers signal-caller. Upon first watch, Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. had their best games of the season in pass protection. There were hardly any noticeable issues on the edge, which is considerably impressive whenever facing a future Hall of Famer in Von Miller.

Diontae Johnson continued his fantastic start to the 2021 campaign with another opening drive touchdown on a deep ball from Roethlisberger. Johnson beat Kyle Fuller inside and began to drift just a bit towards the middle of the field before tracking the ball masterfully back outside. When Denver chose to match Von Miller on Chase Claypool in man coverage, Claypool took advantage of the mismatch in space, taking a slant 59 yards.

Claypool followed that up by making a nice contested grab over the middle of the field in heavy traffic for the Steelers' third and final touchdown of the game. Both guys made an impact with explosive and timely plays whenever their numbers were called in the passing game.

The surroundings around him were favorable and Roethlisberger delivered his best, most complete outing of the season. It wasn't a spectacular, jaw-dropping performance by any means, but he was sharp and delivered when they needed him to. He was both accurate and decisive on third downs, throwing past the marker. The Steelers converted their first four third down opportunities through the air and finished the day 7-12.

At this stage of his career, Ben Roethlisberger needs to be relied upon as the point guard of the offense, not the go-to scorer. Roethlisberger's 25 passing attempts on Sunday were his lowest since Week 6 of last season. While he can still make enough plays when the environment around him is stable, Big Ben has some limitations, most notably involving his mobility, that just come with age.

The Steelers brought him back at a modest $14M salary to be a facilitator, not the star that he was for the entirety of his career. In order for the Steelers to settle Roethlisberger into that role, it starts with running the football better, staying on schedule and playing with a lead.

So, what were the Steelers thinking in the offseason when constructing this offense? Just look at Sunday's game plan because that was their vision. Don't get me wrong, the Steelers' margin for error offensively is slim, the penalties need to be cleaned up, and they have to protect the football. It's also fair to question just how high their ceiling is with a play style like this, but that's where the other side of the football comes into the equation. A quality rushing attack, a facilitating Roethlisberger and an elite defense is the formula for another playoff run.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 quarterbacks the Steelers could target this offseason if they don’t draft one

After a slow start to this season, it appears that the Steelers may be looking for a new quarterback this offseason. While Ben Roethlisberger has had a Hall of Fame career for the Steelers, it appears that he may be nearing the end of the road. Roethlisberger should remain the starter for the Steelers for the foreseeable future this season, barring injury, but it is evident that the Steelers should begin looking for future options soon.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike Tomlin says Ben Roethlisberger 'absolutely' is best QB to run Pittsburgh Steelers' offense

PITTSBURGH -- Despite offensive inconsistencies contributing to a third straight loss, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has confidence in his quarterback. Tomlin was adamant Tuesday when asked whether Ben Roethlisberger remains the right quarterback for the offense. "Absolutely," Tomlin said. "What he does and what he's done makes...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

How Can Steelers Replace JuJu Smith-Schuster?

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a crucial win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The victory moved Pittsburgh to 2-3 on the year, effectively getting them back in the mix of a jumbled and ultra-competitive AFC North division. The Steelers, unfortunately, did not escape unscathed. Reliable slot receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the contest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers Depot

Steelers, Canada ‘Harp On’ Fast Starts On Offense While Entirely Eluding Them

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been as bad as anybody else on offense opening games for quite a while now. I’m sure Alex Kozora has all kinds of stats of the weird to quantify their early-game ineptitude, but suffice it to say that the early parts of games, the parts that are supposed to be run based off of a ‘script’ of plays, has been a failure.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football
Santa Maria Times

After fast start, Steelers' offense continues its slump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally found the end zone in the first quarter but couldn’t get back there until the game was out of reach. Pittsburgh failed to capitalize on its quick start and fell 27-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for its third consecutive loss. Since opening the 2020 season with 11 straight victories, the Steelers have dropped eight of their last 10 games.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Offense Aiming To Keep Rodgers, Packers Off The Field Sunday

It will certainly help the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances Sunday in Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ high-flying offense that key defenders such as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will return to action after missing the Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with injuries. What will...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Offense Has ‘Hopefully’ Improved Upon Self-Inflicted Mistakes

It was a common sight for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense Sunday at Heinz Field against the Cincinnati Bengals: flags pre-snap, flags post-snap wiping out good gains, and general sloppiness leading to the Steelers playing from behind the sticks offensively in a 24-10 loss at home. Following a strong first week...
NFL
PackerCentral

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (2-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream, plus a few more nuggets to get you ready for the big game. How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers. TV: CBS...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NFL.com Analyst Names Steelers’ Offense One Of League’s ‘Most Disappointing’ Units

Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more disappointing unit in the league than the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. NFL.com analyst and former NFL defensive back Bucky Brooks seems to agree, naming the Steeles’ offense one of the league’s three “most disappointing” units in the NFL through three weeks, joining the Washington Football Team’s defense, and the Seattle Seahawks’ defense.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Mike’d Up: How Will Steelers Respond to Adversity?

Things are looking bleak for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 1-2 start and an always tough trip to Green Bay coming up on Sunday. The Mike’d Up crew talked about how the Steelers will respond to that adversity. “There’s still prideful people in that locker room, led by their head...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Takeaways: Steelers Offensive Line Beginning to Build Something

The Steelers came away from Sunday with a much-needed win in what was nearly a must-win game for the Steelers. If there was any hope of a playoff push, a win needed to come in Week 5, and luckily for the Steelers, they answered the call. However, there were reasons they won that game, and more importantly, they were not fluky, either.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
496
Followers
716
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy