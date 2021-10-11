CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Warm summer-like weather to kick off the work week

By Haley Bouley
 4 days ago

Today: Decreasing clouds (especially over the Northeast Kingdom where there partly sunny skies this morning) Otherwise beautiful sunshine, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70’s (about 10 degrees above average)

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a few spots waking up Tuesday morning with patchy fog, morning lows in the 50’s

Tuesday: Spectacular sunshine, and a summer-like treat with temperatures above average in the mid to upper 70’s (about 10 to 15 degrees above average)

Wednesday: A few more clouds and a spot sprinkle or two, otherwise partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, upper 60’s to low 70’s

