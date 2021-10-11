CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego Pledges to Make Its Products ‘Free of Gender Bias and Harmful Stereotypes’

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLego is committing to a path of making its products and marketing “accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”. On Sunday, the Lego Group shared a report regarding new research it had commissioned that shows girls today feel “increasingly confident” to participate in all varieties of play and creative activities but are still negatively affected by “ingrained gender stereotypes” once they get older.

Y-105FM

LEGO Plans to Remove Gender Bias From Its Toy Line

LEGO is taking steps to remove any gender bias from its popular line of toys. Forbes notes that the company will no longer label toys as being "for girls" or "for boys" on its website. Instead, products will cater to specific "passions and interests." “The company will ensure any child,...
BUSINESS
Mental_Floss

LEGO Is Working to Rid Its Toys of Perceived Gender Biases

In honor of the United Nations’ International Day of the Girl on October 11, the LEGO Group teamed up with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media for a campaign called Ready for Girls, “which celebrates girls who rebuild the world through creative problem solving.”. While creating the campaign,...
SOCIETY
Distractify

Lego Will Remove Gender Bias From Products in an Attempt to Become Gender-Neutral

Dolls are for girls and trucks are for boys, right? It's just the way things are, or at least how they used to be. For so long, toy aisles were blatantly separated by gender. Easy-Bake Ovens and pink-packaged dolls featuring photos of little girls playing took up space in one aisle, while blue and fiery orange monster trucks and toy guns for the rowdy boys occupied another. Thankfully, this is slowly changing.
BUSINESS
Geena Davis
The Independent

Lego pledges to eradicate gender bias from toys after results of child study

Lego has pledged to make its toys free from gender bias after global research it commissioned found children remain held back by embedded gender stereotypes. The new study surveyed nearly 7,000 parents and children aged 6-14 in the UK, US, China, Japan, Poland, Czech Republic and Russia. Researchers found that while girls were growing in confidence and eager to explore a wide range of activities, the same was not true of boys. It found that 71 per cent of boys feared they would be made fun of if they played with what they described as “girls’ toys”, a concern shared...
SOCIETY
