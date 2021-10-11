Lego Pledges to Make Its Products ‘Free of Gender Bias and Harmful Stereotypes’

Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix special "The Closer" has sparked a greater conversation about the impact media has on marginalized groups and the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Amit Paley, CEO and executive producer of the Trevor Project, joined Cheddar to discuss the bullying that stems from content consumed on television and social media. He also talked about remarks made by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos about the special claiming the content does not translate to real-world harm. "It’s important that we make clear that words really do matter. Words lead to real-life consequences, and when people in positions of power use rhetoric that demeans, belittles, and attacks LGBTQ young people, especially transgender people, that can lead to all sorts of negative outcomes," Paley said.

