Lego Pledges to Make Its Products ‘Free of Gender Bias and Harmful Stereotypes’
Lego is committing to a path of making its products and marketing “accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”. On Sunday, the Lego Group shared a report regarding new research it had commissioned that shows girls today feel “increasingly confident” to participate in all varieties of play and creative activities but are still negatively affected by “ingrained gender stereotypes” once they get older.www.complex.com
Comments / 0