CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The next step for startups: empowering female founders

By Paco Solsona
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTuVZ_0cNgEsVG00

Mexico is becoming a key country for the development of new startups that help address the current needs of people inside and outside the country. This year we have seen how the first unicorns in the country have grown and begun to shine, which also opens the way to other ventures.

According to data from Crunchbase, there are almost 600 Mexican startups, but this is where we find a gap that must be filled: only 16% percent of them have female founders. The gender gap in labor issues is reflected again in the business world. According to data from Endeavor Intelligence, only 25% of tech startups in the region are run by women , and these firms are on average three times smaller than those run by men. This raises an alert to us that it is essential to create more opportunities to encourage companies founded by women to achieve the same growth.

Startups are a fundamental part of the country's economic recovery. In fact, the OECD indicates that these types of businesses are becoming the drivers of economic growth, since they are key in achieving innovation within local economies and in creating jobs. Seeing this encouraging outlook, it is impossible not to wonder what is happening then with startups led by women. What I have seen in my role leading the Google accelerator in Latin America, is that women's startups advance a little slower than those founded by men. This is due to several factors, but above all because there are very few programs in which they can participate. Many of the existing boost programs limit participation to those businesses that are in very advanced stages of growth. Most of the women's startups are not at these growth levels, so they are left behind in a limbo in which they are no longer small startups, but at the same time they cannot meet the requirements to participate in advanced programs. In the same way, the funds they receive are also smaller and the vast majority obtain them from their own savings, or through family or friends.

However, in my experience working with this type of undertaking, I have found solid business plans, innovative ideas and an impeccable way of working, which makes me come to the conclusion that the gap that must be filled is in the support that is given to them. More quality programs with content and tools are required for women entrepreneurs.

This year, at Google we launched the first edition of the Google for Startups Women Founders Community, specialized in being a training and acceleration ground for startups led by early-stage women. The vision of the program is to empower women by bringing the best of Google, our people, technology, and best practices, to reach their full potential. In this first edition we had 15 startups from Argentina, Colombia and Mexico and we worked with the strategic organizations Endeavor, Laboratoria and Co-Madre. The result was very successful and we received many more applications than we imagined, so we are betting on making it a recurring program that can reach more business.

In addition to this program, on October 4, we launched the LAC Women Founders Accelerator in collaboration with WeXchange of the BID Lab and with the support of Centraal, the entrepreneurship hub in Mexico City. The acceleration program for women's startups in Latin America and the Caribbean consists of 10 weeks in which the best practices of the Google acceleration program are followed, including access to a network of world-class mentors and technical content. We receive more than 300 registrations from across the region and we will work with 20 startups from 9 countries in 11 different industries.

The learning is clear, as we drive more businesses created by women, the ecosystem grows, jobs increase and the economy strengthens. What we need is to know what the needs of this type of business are to create programs dedicated to them and that really have useful content that helps in their growth. It is these initiatives that have managed to break gender barriers in society and those that have allowed us to see a universe of possibilities related to technology and well-being.

Comments / 0

Related
World Bank Blogs

As African Venture Capital Booms, Are Female Founders Losing Out?

A former sugar trader in the City of London, Jihan Abass knows the sweet taste of success. One particular moment to savor for the 27-year old entrepreneur came in May 2021, when her Nairobi-based insurance tech startup, Lami, raised its first institutional financing round. Initially funded by personal savings, the company took in $1.8 million from investors who share the founder’s belief in the power of mobile technology to deliver financial products at scale to an underserved market.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Denmark takes another step towards empowering women in tech

Copenhagen played host to a significant event on 22 September, as Denmark’s need to attract and retain more women in the technology sector was given a high-profile and significant boost. The event took place at Copenhagen Town Mall, and was attended by the mayor of Copenhagen in company with more...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Startups#Women Entrepreneurs#Mexican#Endeavor Intelligence#Oecd
TechCrunch

Improving startup results through female leadership

Diverse perspectives, including those of female leaders, improve problem-solving and decision-making. I believe that novel perspectives generate “additive” moments: instances when one member of a team makes another member’s idea even better. Teams made up of like-minded people from similar backgrounds are limited in their breadth of perspectives, and, as a result, they limit the potential of their companies.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

8 female founders making waves in healthcare

Women are still vastly underrepresented as leaders in most fields, including both healthcare and entrepreneurship. Here are eight women who are going up against institutional barriers to solve problems in healthcare as business founders from Inc.'s list of most inspirational women of 2021. 1. Jennifer Ernst, Tivic Health. Founded in...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Argentina
TechCrunch

Female Founders Alliance raises a $10M fund, renames to Graham & Walker

The fund has its work cut out, too — even in an extraordinarily frothy market. As VC Claire Diaz-Ortiz points out in a column last month, only 9% of all funds deployed to technology startups went to founding teams that included at least one woman. Solo woman founders and all-women teams raised just 2% of all VC dollars. As far as we are aware, Diaz-Ortiz is not involved with Graham & Walker, but echoing her sentiments: it’s encouraging to see initiatives like Graham & Walker coming into the picture with an agenda to change that.
ECONOMY
pmq.com

Females in Food Selects PR Agency to Aid Mission to Empower Women

Powerhouse Communications, based in Santa Ana, California, is a female-led agency that specializes in the foodservice industry. Females in Food helps women advance their F&B careers and shatter the very real glass ceiling while connecting them to companies seeking highly qualified female candidates. Powerhouse Communications, a female-led public relations agency...
SANTA ANA, CA
Entrepreneur

End of Creativity Means End of Your Venture: GlobalBees CEO Nitin Agarwal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ideas for me are a healthy union of innovation and insight, said Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, a Thrasio-style startup that acquires e-commerce-first businesses with a successful presence on online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart and helps them scale up.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

The Mom Project Touts $80M Fundraise as Largest Global Investment in Female Workforce Tech

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for working mothers who were often forced to choose between maintaining their career and caring for their family. The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace connecting women with top businesses, looks to revitalize women's place in the labor market, following an $80 million Series C Funding round this month. Chandra Sanders, director of the RISE scholarship at The Mom Project, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s goal to scale the business on a global level. "This funding represents the largest global investment in female workforce technology, which really means that the market is really now realizing the potential and the power of moms." Sanders also discussed how the company will use its new funding to further its mission.
CHARITIES
bizjournals

Local entrepreneur lands on Inc.'s Female Founders 100 list

Local entrepreneur Michelle Buelow is in good company on Inc.'s annual Female Founders 100 list. Buelow is the founder and chief executive officer of Charlotte-based baby accessories company Bella Tunno. She was named to the 2021 list alongside 99 other women founders, including former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams and actress Viola Davis. Rebundle founder Ciara Imani May, who launched her startup in Charlotte in 2019 before relocating to St. Louis, also landed on the list.
BUSINESS
Albuquerque Business First

Meet the 13 tech startups selected for the next Hyperspace Challenge

A business accelerator put on by CNM Ingenuity and the Air Force Research Laboratory recently selected 13 startups for its latest cohort. The program, called the Hyperspace Challenge, seeks companies that can help advance space technologies for the military. In addition to the startups, 11 university research teams will also participate. Hyperspace's cohort begins this month and will last six weeks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizmagsb.com

Century Next Bank Startup Prize awarded to S&K Innovative Technologies

Louisiana Tech Cyber Engineering and Electrical Engineering graduate Daniel Kumler of Blairsville, Georgia, and Management and Entrepreneurship major Cade Spikes of Monroe are winners of the inaugural Century Next Bank Startup Prize, established in 2020 through the Louisiana Tech University Foundation to support promising startup companies led by emerging student entrepreneurs at the University.
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

'Make Your Customers Love You': Brixton Ventures Lab Investor Shares Tips for Startup Founders

Passion, that was the engine that led Rafael Hernández Zarate to create Brixton Ventures Lab , a company that aims to make Mexico the main innovation hub in Latin America . "When I decided to create Brixton, I did it for two reasons, the first because I wanted to do something that I was passionate about with people that I liked, and the second because I am passionate about entrepreneurship," says the cybernetic engineer.
DANBURY, CT
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy