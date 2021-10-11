CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to form a successful work team?

By Pamela Valdés
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SVku_0cNgErcX00

Forming a successful and committed work team is one of the most important challenges that can exist in a company. Every organization must ensure that it has professionals in the right positions and provides them with the necessary resources so that they can grow and develop optimally, since without them, no project can be carried out successfully. That is why I share some keys that you must take into account when forming a work team for your company.

Keys to creating a work team

The prior analysis of the skills and abilities of each employee is key to creating a successful work team. Hence the importance of carrying out an adequate and careful recruitment process, in order to select the appropriate profile for the role that each team member will perform.

On the other hand, when a member of the team is not clear about the goals or objectives of the organization, they may feel alien to it and contribute to the work environment becoming hostile. Remember that there is no team without shared goals. In addition, each one should be clear about their responsibilities and daily tasks.

Fernando Lelo de Larrea, co-founder of the venture capital investment fund, ALLV, explains to us in the chapter "The founding team" of the audiobook "Land of Unicorns" , he explains that the best work teams are those where skills are correctly structured , strengths and values according to the company, while continuing to aside the talent and individual capabilities that each person can bring to the organization.

Another recommendation that you can apply as an entrepreneurial leader is to look for a “right hand man” who takes care of the most urgent matters when it is not possible for you, who is trustworthy and who knows in depth how the company works. This figure will be in charge of directing the team in your absence or under your instruction.

Keys to ensure success in your work team

If you already have a work team, these tips are also for you, as they will help you to enhance the skills of your team, both individually and collectively. Remember that the more consolidated a team is, the more productive and effective it becomes.

1. Build trust in your team

Trust is one of the main elements for teamwork. Make efforts to create an atmosphere where all team members know each other's abilities, are clear about their roles, and create a synergy of mutual help.

2. Set common goals

There can be no true teamwork if there are no common goals. So you must communicate it clearly and define how each member can contribute to fulfilling them.

3. Motivate your team

Keeping your team motivated will allow you to reap greater achievements in the short and long term. To achieve this, remember to be an empathic leader with the needs of the team, comply with the delivery of bonuses, salaries and other financial contributions according to the position and responsibilities, and show yourself as a flexible person and willing to collaborate.

4. Celebrate successes

Celebrating achievements contributes to your team feeling that their efforts are valued, to team unity, if there is any gap between them, and to identify processes that worked properly. At the same time, the team is motivated to continue achieving the proposed objectives.

5. Communication

When there is optimal communication between the members of the work team, it contributes to a better work environment, processes improve and personal relationships are strengthened.

6. Be a leader

Being a good leader for your work team will help to achieve the previously established objectives. To do this, you must have a clear definition of what direction your startup is going to take , and you must be able to clearly communicate the goals and objectives to be achieved to your team, so that efforts are oriented in the right direction. Encourage positive thinking, allowing new and innovative ideas to emerge, applaud and congratulate successes and take mistakes as opportunities for learning and growth.

7. Create a sense of belonging

Human beings need to feel part of something; For this reason, the most powerful factor in team building is the development of a common identity, so you should make sure to convey the values and objectives of the company.

Remember, the higher the satisfaction with the working conditions, the higher the productivity. According to the study "Trends in the work environment in Mexico 2018", about 49% of employees said they were satisfied at work, "while 36% expressed not feeling satisfied and 16% expressed not knowing."

Forming a successful team is one of the most important tasks for a leader, as it is a continuous process that requires patience, constant evaluation and investment of time.

Take one step at a time and start by following these tips so that you are more clear about where you will direct your efforts, give the opportunity to those people who you consider will be a good element to achieve your objectives and who you consider combine with the values of your company. Dare and take the first step.

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

Taking SUCCESS Local - The New Way to Work

There is little doubt the world of work has fundamentally changed1, driving people closer to home, if not in it, and with the increasing need for flex-space in their community. Now, an iconic brand is bringing its new multi-channel retail concept—SUCCESS® Space—to a neighborhood near you. SUCCESS Space was conceived...
ECONOMY
chiefexecutive.net

5 Leadership Approaches That Make Remote Work A Success

In an earlier piece, we examined the four questions leaders need to ask and answer in order to make work-from-home successful. Below, five recommendations for replacing traditional, outdated modes of management with leadership approaches designed to work remotely. Everything runs downstream from leadership, so if WFH in any form is...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Hr Morning

Recruit Top Teams for the Future of Work

The pandemic exposed the cracks in our work environments. And now, 18 months later, it’s exposing the cracks in our recruiting strategies. Experts are calling this the most challenging job market ever for employers. Worse still? There’s no end in sight. So if you’re struggling to stand out in the...
JOBS
Forbes

Why Entrepreneurial Success Requires Hard Work

Tony Farrell is CEO of PTS Financial Services. Visit his LinkedIn here. I had a good friend who worked with me for 15 years before he passed away from cancer. He was a wise man, known for sharing his nuggets of wisdom. He once asked me, “Do you want STP or LTJ?” Confused, I asked him what that stood for. He explained that “STP” stands for “short-term pleasure,” and “LTJ” stands for “long-term joy.” What a great question to ask yourself, I thought.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Environment#Productivity#Startup#Allv
Business Insider

4 ways to prepare for success in a hybrid work environment

Companies need to offer hybrid working arrangements to stay competitive and retain talent. A successful transition to hybrid work is dependent on having the right systems in place. Secure devices and cloud-enabled storage are two ways businesses can make hybrid work easier. As employers search for the right work arrangements...
ECONOMY
Northeastern Georgian

Success at Monopoly requires ... working together

A lot of people don’t know this about me, but I am CRAZY about Monopoly. I absolutely love the game. In fact, I actually collect Monopoly boards. My favorites include a Londonopoly board, a Dr. Who board, the Millennium edition with plastic money, and my brand new Firefly edition. As...
HOBBIES
Itproportal

How teams can embrace Agile collaboration in the hybrid work era

For all the ongoing discussion around the big return to offices, the reality is that most businesses are continuing to operate remotely, at least in some capacity, for the foreseeable future. This new reality of an entirely dispersed workforce threatens one of the most important principles of an Agile approach: collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Entrepreneur

3 Ways to Amp up your Digital Marketing Efforts

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The digital transformation ushered in digital marketing, an effective technique for businesses to improve customer relationships, be more visible, and boost their growth. When the digital transformation began taking shape, pioneers in the digital marketing landscape crafted strategies to help companies achieve their desired results. Unfortunately, these strategies have now been implemented by almost everyone, says Mohammed Al Bayat. Therefore, they might not be as effective as they once were.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

End of Creativity Means End of Your Venture: GlobalBees CEO Nitin Agarwal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ideas for me are a healthy union of innovation and insight, said Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, a Thrasio-style startup that acquires e-commerce-first businesses with a successful presence on online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart and helps them scale up.
BUSINESS
BlogHer

Expanding the Definition of Accessibility

It’s about more than accessible parking spaces and visible disabilities. Around 15% of the world’s population, or more than 1 billion people, live with some form of visible or invisible disability — about 80% are in working age. Yet according to data from the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, only 45 countries have anti-discrimination and other disability-centric laws. In the UK, 75 percent of the companies in the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index on the London Stock Exchange do not meet basic levels of web accessibility. In India, only about 100,000 people out of the 70 million...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Bewakoof: A Brand That Is As Unique As The Name

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bewakoof, the name itself stands apart. It is definitely not one of the run-of-the-mill names. It’s quirky, youthful, unique and attracts your attention immediately. For this direct-to-consumer (D2C) clothing brand, which predominantly targets the youth, creativity and business go hand...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy