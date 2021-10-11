CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cummins Plans To Launch Software Features To Integrate Powertrains With ADS Technologies

By Akanksha
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will be launching a set of software features to integrate its powertrains with Automated Driving System (ADS) technologies. Cummins collaborates with multiple ADS technology companies to refine the solutions for commercial markets. Cummins is actively testing more than 100 vehicles in coordination with ADS technology companies...

