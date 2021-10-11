CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IDC: Global PC market growing pains in Q3 due to 'softening' of sales in America

By Paul Kunert
theregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal PC shipments are still expanding but the pace was more moderate in calendar Q3 following a US slowdown in spending caused by the gridlock in the supply chain. According to preliminary figures released today by IDC, sales into the channel went up by 3.9 per cent to 86.652 million units - this is the sixth consecutive quarter of growth but the first time since the pandemic that a single digit percentage rise was recorded.

MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
gamepressure.com

PC Market in Numbers - Sales of Traditional PC Increasing

PCs are doing better and better on the market. For the sixth consecutive quarter, PC sales have increased. Analyst group IDC released a report summarizing the global traditional PC market performance in the third quarter of this year. Sales of desktops, laptops, and workstations reached 86.7 million units, an increase of 3.9% over the same period last year.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Global chip shortage leads to dip in PC market growth in Q3 2021

Despite the high demand for computers, PC market growth fell to 5% in Q3 2021. Global PC market growth fell to 5% in Q3 2021. The previous five quarters saw double-digit growth for the PC market. The ongoing global ship shortage affected the ability of PC manufacturers to meet demand.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idc#America#Growing Pains#Big Year#Dell Technologies#Texan#Macs#Hp#Acer
Computer Weekly

PC market grows but shortages remain a hinderance

Despite component shortages and some ongoing impact from the pandemic, the global PC market delivered growth in the third quarter. Market analysis from Canalys indicated that over the course of the past three months, shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations hit 84.1m units, translating to 5% growth. Had there not been shortages, the likelihood is that that figure would have been higher.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global ENT Chairs Market to Grow at Promising 7.1% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The ENT chairs market was valued at US$ 359.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 573.4 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the next eight years. Technological innovations in the designing of ENT chairs are anticipated to driver the global market growth. Rising demand from the geriatric groups and disabled persons is also one the factors driving the growth of ENT chairs market. Special chairs are designed for ENT purposes that provide help and support to aged or handicapped individuals to live a convenient life. These are designed to function for hospital use, clinics and home use and are easy to operate, install and maintain. As the wheel chairs lie on a lower plane, the process of lifting them to a higher plane or to a vehicle was difficult. However, with the advent of wheelchairs lifts, we can easily avoid this lifting process completely which can be done easily and automatically with the help of a switch. A switch on wheelchairs helps in operations of functions like folding, unfolding, lowering, and raising.
BUSINESS
gsmarena.com

Canalys: Global PC shipments grew 5% in Q3

PC sales are still on the rise according to the latest Canalys report which saw a 5% increase in shipments for the July-September period. Combined shipments for desktops and notebook PCs totaled 84.1 million units which is 4.9% more than the combined 80.2 million figure seen in Q3 2020. Worldwide...
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

As Market Cycle Indicators Soften: Investors Eye Buying Opportunity

In any given month, there is a greater likelihood that markets will go higher and the economy will expand. And while there are periods of equity market weakness during economic expansions, these tend to be corrections or temporary pullbacks – often providing excellent buying opportunities to put money to work.
STOCKS
mspoweruser.com

IDC: PC industry registered the sixth consecutive quarter of shipment growth

IDC today published its Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. In Q3 2021, PC shipments reached 86.7 million units, up 3.9% when compared to the previous year. Lenovo was the No.1 vendor followed by HP. Dell registered the biggest growth among the leading PC vendors with 26.6% growth compared to previous year. Despite having a strong product lineup led by M1-powered MacBook Air, Apple came at 4th position with a modest 9.9% growth.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple's Mac continues to grow in supply-constrained PC market

The Cupertino tech giant came in fourth among the top global PC makers, behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell in that order. Apple accounted for 9.3% of the market in the third quarter, which corresponds to the company's fourth fiscal quarter, according to new data from research firm Canalys. Apple's growth...
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

FMI Expects Global Electroplating Market to grow at 4.3% CAGR through 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study predicts the electroplating market to exhibit 3.6% Y-o-Y growth in 2021. Electroplating has become a vital application in a number of industries such as electronics, automotive, and machinery parts & components, due to its indispensable characteristics of corrosion resistance. Rapid industrialization, coupled...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size To Grow USD 33.83 Bn By 2026

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size & CAGR (2021 to 2026) The worldwide plasma fractionation market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period. By 2026, this market will be worth USD 33.83 billion, up from USD 23.89 billion in 2021. Impact of COVID-19 on...
INDUSTRY
newrelic.com

IDC market shares report names New Relic leader in APM

New Relic has been ranked #1 in application performance management (APM) software companies, with 12.2 percent of the market share in 2020, according to a recent IDC report. The report, IDC, Worldwide Application Performance Management Software Market Shares, 2020: Substantial Growth Amid Pandemic Disruptions, discusses 2020 market share and activity in the context of the global APM market. According to Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, Enterprise System Management Software at IDC, “Growth in APM is being driven by the need to manage application performance throughout the application life cycle from DevOps to production operations to ensure that end-user experience meets competitive quality standards. End-user satisfaction with application performance and reliability is critical for successful digital business operations.”
SOFTWARE
Rebel Yell

The Latin America Industrial Explosives Market To Grow Explicitly

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
AFP

US retail sales post surprise 0.7% gain in Sept

US consumers stepped up spending in September and retail sales posted a surprise 0.7 percent increase, pushed by broad gains that extended beyond gasoline and autos, the government reported Friday. The increase, which sent the monthly sales total to $625.4 billion, defied economists' expectation for a slight decline -- for the second month in a row. And the Commerce Department revised the August gain higher than initially reported, to 0.9 percent. Demand for goods has surged as widespread vaccinations have allowed businesses to reopen from the Covid-19 shutdowns, and total sales jumped 13.9 percent compared to September 2020, according to the report. But supply bottlenecks have caused price increases and shortages -- notably for semiconductors, curtailing auto production.
RETAIL
Artesia Daily News

Sales Boomerang releases Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report

Expanded report now offers insight into the frequency of 11 of today’s top market opportunities for mortgage lenders. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today released its Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report. Despite marketwide declines in loan volume, Sales Boomerang’s report identified several fertile opportunities for mortgage lenders, including a high frequency of borrowers who are well positioned to refinance for a better rate, remove FHA mortgage insurance or tap into home equity.
REAL ESTATE
theregister.com

TSMC's post-pandemic future in a world short of chips? New factories, more revenue

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has a clear vision of its post-pandemic reality: more demand for chips, and even more profits from it. The contract chip manufacturer's boss CC Wei on Thursday said the company is expanding capacity to meet the growing demand for chips in equipment related to 5G, high-performance computing and automotive products.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Tesla China Market Share Declining Despite Record 56K September Deliveries

Gordon L. Johnson, research analyst at GLJ, joined Cheddar to break down the implications of Tesla's 56,000 deliveries in China last month, as the competition begins to heat up in the EV sector. Johnson said despite Tesla delivering on those vehicles, demand "is imploding" for Tesla in China. "Tesla had a brand new model in China in the Model Y SR plus, 20 percent lower-priced than the other Model Ys prior to them launching that model in 3Q, and they lost market share," he added. "BYD surpassed them in BEV sales."
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

