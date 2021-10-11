IDC: Global PC market growing pains in Q3 due to 'softening' of sales in America
Global PC shipments are still expanding but the pace was more moderate in calendar Q3 following a US slowdown in spending caused by the gridlock in the supply chain. According to preliminary figures released today by IDC, sales into the channel went up by 3.9 per cent to 86.652 million units - this is the sixth consecutive quarter of growth but the first time since the pandemic that a single digit percentage rise was recorded.www.theregister.com
