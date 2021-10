CHICAGO (WEHT) – Unsafe sleep is a leading cause of death for children one-year-old and younger. And during Infant Safe Sleep Awareness month Illinois DCFS is mailing English and Spanish posters to 8,000 day care providers across the state and asking them to be displayed in a high-traffic area to remind parents and caregivers of three simple steps they can take to create a safe sleep environment for infants in their care: Infants should always sleep alone; on their backs; and in a safe crib.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO