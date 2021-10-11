CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Crash On Interstate 76 Leads To Closures Northeast Of Denver

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

(CBS4) – A fatal crash happened early on Monday on Interstate 76 on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. The westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Lochbuie and Hudson and a detour is in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409QQG_0cNgElZP00

(credit: CBS)

Lochbuie is located to the northeast of the Denver metro area.

So far an official report isn’t out about what led to the crash.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

