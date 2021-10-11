25 times celebrities ditched their natural hair color and turned to bold dye

Ricky Martin and Hilary Duff both dyed their hair in 2020. Ricky Martin/Hilary Duff/Dua Lipa/Instagram

Bold hair dye is becoming increasingly popular among celebrities.

Hilary Duff, Joe Jonas, and Megan Fox have all turned to bright colors in recent years and months.

Pink and blue seem to be the fan-favorite colors among Hollywood stars.

Ricky Martin has had a variety of hair colors throughout his career. Aaron Gilbert/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Ricky Martin/Instagram

Ricky Martin dyed his hair a bright color while social distancing in 2020.

He showed off his pink hair in an Instagram video about the importance of social distancing posted on March 19, 2020.

Lauren Alaina first rose to fame on "American Idol." Valerie Macon/Getty Images and Lauren Alaina/Instagram

Lauren Alaina followed, writing a pun-filled Instagram caption about her blue strands.

"This quarantine's got me feeling extra blue," the country star wrote in an Instagram post on March 19, 2020. "Probably gonna stay that way teal it's over."

Luke Evans is known for his roles in movies like "Beauty and the Beast." zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP and Luke Evans/Instagram

Luke Evans said his bold hair color helped him channel a cartoon character.

In an Instagram post on April 8, 2020, the actor wrote: "Today I will be channeling Sir Woody of the woodpeckers #woodywoodpecker #redhairdontcare."

Actor Elle Fanning typically wears her hair in shades of blonde. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP and Elle Fanning/Instagram

Elle Fanning also debuted a new color at the end of March 2020.

She revealed the color via her Instagram story on March 25, 2020. However, the dye seemed to be temporary, as Fanning's strands looked significantly less pink in a photo she posted the following month.

Kristen Stewart typically wears her hair in blonde and brown shades. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters and CJ Romero/Instagram

Kristen Stewart drastically changed her look with orange hair dye.

On March 29, 2020, Stewart's hairstylist CJ Romero shared a photo of her new color, and wrote: "Who said you can't be cute in quarantine!? 🧚🏻‍♂️Hair cut on @emmaroberts and Cut and Color on Kristen!! 💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♂️🧡🧡."

He later shared more details about how to achieve her bright-orange hair , which he described as being a "cosmic rust" color.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is naturally a brunette. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP and Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

The next month, Jennifer Love Hewitt added pink highlights to her hair.

"The smile of a girl who just did at-home hot-pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" she wrote in an Instagram post on April 1, 2020. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup, these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you! Hey @911onfox, new look for Maddie?!"

Quick-tip : Check out all Lime Crime hair products or Insider's favorite at-home hair color kits

Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin later experimented with box dye of the same color.

On April 4, 2020, the model and actress wrote about experimenting with box-dye on Instagram.

"I added some pink in my hair and it was my first box-dye experience and I didn't fry my hair off weeeeehooooo," she wrote.

Hilary Duff is no stranger to experimenting with daring hairstyles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff, on the other hand, spontaneously cut her hair and dyed it a bright shade of blue.

She shared a photo of the style and color to Instagram on April 12, 2020, writing: "🤷🏼‍♀️yea." She later appeared on a live Instagram video with her husband Matthew Koma , who took credit for dyeing her hair.

Previously, Dua Lipa had half-blonde half-black hair. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dua Lipa added some pink strands to her hair as part of an "experiment."

She also wrote about her new color on Instagram as part of a "Quarantine diaries" entry on April 16, 2020.

"This week's experiment... pink hair," she wrote. "That's kind of it really — I haven't acquired a new skill but I have joined World of Warcraft and I have two pets on it called mintsaws and little sheena (one's a dragonhawk and one's a tiger)."

She's experimented with at least two bright colors while social distancing. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Dua Lipa/Instagram

A few days later, the musician ended up changing her look with orange dye and bangs.

Lipa revealed her new color through Instagram on April 26, 2020. In the caption of her post , she called her new shade "orangina quarantina 🍊."

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had blonde hair throughout most of her career. Steve Granitz/Getty Images and Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar surprised fans by dyeing her entire head pink.

On Instagram , she said she'd wear the temporary dye until it washed out.

"Well, because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," she said in her video on April 28, 2020. "Quarancolor!"

Ruby Rose dyed one half of her hair pink, and the other half blue. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images and Ruby Rose/Instagram

Ruby Rose chose two popular colors when dyeing her hair.

In an Instagram post on May 1, 2020, the actress wrote: "What can I say!? Sometimes you just need to feel blue and other times you need pink to lighten your day."

Dua Lipa also colored her hair pink and orange while staying home. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP and Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa experimented with a third color while staying home in 2020.

She posted two photos and a video of her new pink color to Instagram on May 12, 2020, and used four simple emojis in the caption: "🍓🍓🍓🍓."

Julianne Hough only dyed the ends of her hair pink, leaving her roots brown. mageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Julianne Hough/Instagram

Julianne Hough joined other celebrities by temporarily dyeing her hair pink.

"Fairy Kitten vibes today 🧚🏼‍♀️😽," she wrote as the caption of her Instagram post on May 13, 2020.

Bella Thorne frequently changes her hair color. mpi04/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Bella Thorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne added some blonde highlights to her brown hair.

On Instagram , Thorne asked if she looked like an e-girl — a member of Gen Z who counters mainstream style with things like colorful hair and black clothes.

"New hair, thoughts?? 🙌🤔E girl???" she wrote.

Sarah Hyland has rocked brown hair throughout her career. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland's 2020 hair-dye experience didn't go as planned, but she still looked great.

In an Instagram story posted on May 19, 2020 the "Modern Family" star said she tried to dye her hair pink , but ended up with red strands. She also compared her new hair to that of Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

Megan Thee Stallion frequently changes her hair's style and color. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters and Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion used hair dye to celebrate Pride Month.

On June 14, 2020, the rapper shared a video of her rainbow-colored hair, and wrote "Happy pride month hotties 😛" in its caption. She also shared photos of the style, and wrote: "Today was a good day 💙 #allblacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter."

Emily Ratajkowski typically wears her hair in brunette shades. Danny Moloshok/Reuters and Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski brightened her look with blonde hair dye.

The model dyed her hair as part of a paid-partnership with hair-care company Kérastase, as she wrote in an Instagram post about the color on June 23, 2020.

Though her freckles were the result of a filter, Kardashian West did actually dye her hair. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West added red highlights to her dark hair.

In a video posted to her Instagram story on June 29, 2020, Kardashian West said: "You guys I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" In the video, she used a filter that changed her eye color and placed fake freckles across her face.

When not red or blonde, Ariel Winter's hair is usually a deep shade of brown. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images and Ariel Winter/Instagram

Ariel Winter switched from red hair to blonde strands the following month.

Because her new hair color resembles that of Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones," Winter referenced the popular series in her Instagram caption , writing: "Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kaia Gerber has had brown hair throughout most of her career. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images and Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber was the next star to document her hair-dyeing journey on Instagram.

In an IGTV video posted on August 18, 2020, the model said she had always wanted to dye her hair pink. Once she completed the dyeing process, Gerber then followed up with a selfie posted to her Instagram page.

Ariel Winter has worn blonde, red, and black hair in the past. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images and Ariel Winter/Instagram

Ariel Winter changed her hair color once again in September 2020.

On September 8, 2020, the "Modern Family" star posted five selfies to show off her pink strands.

"Pinkie Pie spotted in the wild on Labor Day: a slideshow 🎀" she wrote underneath the images.

Lucy Hale looks a lot like Sarah Hyland with her new hair color. Danny Moloshok/Reuters and Lucy Hale/Instagram

Lucy Hale ditched her signature color for a fall-inspired shade of red.

The actress, who often sports black hair, debuted her the color at the end of September 2020. On Instagram , she posted a video of the change and tagged celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess: "did a thing 👩🏻‍🦰 / @kristin_ess."

Many have since compared Hale to fellow actress Sarah Hyland, who agreed that they now look like twins.

Joe Jonas has dyed his hair vibrant colors in the past. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images and Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas dyed his hair pink in October 2020 for a good cause.

The "Sucker" musician first shared a photo of his newly-dyed hair on his Instagram story, adding a Breast Cancer Awareness Month sticker across the image.

He later posted another selfie on October 4, 2020 that showed his hair, and wrote: "#ivoted."

Megan Fox is known for having long, dark strands, so her latest color is a big change. Andrew Kelly/Reuters and Megan Fox/Instagram

One year later, Megan Fox debuted silver hair on Instagram.

She said in her post that the hair change was done for her upcoming 2022 film, "Johnny & Clyde."

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like," Fox wrote alongside her selfie.