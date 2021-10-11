CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

25 times celebrities ditched their natural hair color and turned to bold dye

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMpgV_0cNgEdVb00
Ricky Martin and Hilary Duff both dyed their hair in 2020.

Ricky Martin/Hilary Duff/Dua Lipa/Instagram

  • Bold hair dye is becoming increasingly popular among celebrities.
  • Hilary Duff, Joe Jonas, and Megan Fox have all turned to bright colors in recent years and months.
  • Pink and blue seem to be the fan-favorite colors among Hollywood stars.
Ricky Martin dyed his hair a bright color while social distancing in 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNg9W_0cNgEdVb00
Ricky Martin has had a variety of hair colors throughout his career.

Aaron Gilbert/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Ricky Martin/Instagram

He showed off his pink hair in an Instagram video about the importance of social distancing posted on March 19, 2020.

Lauren Alaina followed, writing a pun-filled Instagram caption about her blue strands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zovum_0cNgEdVb00
Lauren Alaina first rose to fame on "American Idol."

Valerie Macon/Getty Images and Lauren Alaina/Instagram

"This quarantine's got me feeling extra blue," the country star wrote in an Instagram post on March 19, 2020. "Probably gonna stay that way teal it's over."

Luke Evans said his bold hair color helped him channel a cartoon character.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTJbk_0cNgEdVb00
Luke Evans is known for his roles in movies like "Beauty and the Beast."

zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP and Luke Evans/Instagram

In an Instagram post on April 8, 2020, the actor wrote: "Today I will be channeling Sir Woody of the woodpeckers #woodywoodpecker #redhairdontcare."

Elle Fanning also debuted a new color at the end of March 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1av9Qy_0cNgEdVb00
Actor Elle Fanning typically wears her hair in shades of blonde.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP and Elle Fanning/Instagram

She revealed the color via her Instagram story on March 25, 2020. However, the dye seemed to be temporary, as Fanning's strands looked significantly less pink in a photo she posted the following month.

Kristen Stewart drastically changed her look with orange hair dye.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415lYe_0cNgEdVb00
Kristen Stewart typically wears her hair in blonde and brown shades.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters and CJ Romero/Instagram

On March 29, 2020, Stewart's hairstylist CJ Romero shared a photo of her new color, and wrote: "Who said you can't be cute in quarantine!? 🧚🏻‍♂️Hair cut on @emmaroberts and Cut and Color on Kristen!! 💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♂️🧡🧡."

He later shared more details about how to achieve her bright-orange hair , which he described as being a "cosmic rust" color.

The next month, Jennifer Love Hewitt added pink highlights to her hair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3NUI_0cNgEdVb00
Jennifer Love Hewitt is naturally a brunette.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP and Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

"The smile of a girl who just did at-home hot-pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" she wrote in an Instagram post on April 1, 2020. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup, these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you! Hey @911onfox, new look for Maddie?!"

Quick-tip : Check out all Lime Crime hair products or Insider's favorite at-home hair color kits

Ireland Baldwin later experimented with box dye of the same color.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvc9t_0cNgEdVb00
Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

On April 4, 2020, the model and actress wrote about experimenting with box-dye on Instagram.

"I added some pink in my hair and it was my first box-dye experience and I didn't fry my hair off weeeeehooooo," she wrote.

Hilary Duff, on the other hand, spontaneously cut her hair and dyed it a bright shade of blue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmgRU_0cNgEdVb00
Hilary Duff is no stranger to experimenting with daring hairstyles.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Hilary Duff/Instagram

She shared a photo of the style and color to Instagram on April 12, 2020, writing: "🤷🏼‍♀️yea." She later appeared on a live Instagram video with her husband Matthew Koma , who took credit for dyeing her hair.

Dua Lipa added some pink strands to her hair as part of an "experiment."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdGN5_0cNgEdVb00
Previously, Dua Lipa had half-blonde half-black hair.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She also wrote about her new color on Instagram as part of a "Quarantine diaries" entry on April 16, 2020.

"This week's experiment... pink hair," she wrote. "That's kind of it really — I haven't acquired a new skill but I have joined World of Warcraft and I have two pets on it called mintsaws and little sheena (one's a dragonhawk and one's a tiger)."

A few days later, the musician ended up changing her look with orange dye and bangs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FU6uH_0cNgEdVb00
She's experimented with at least two bright colors while social distancing.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa revealed her new color through Instagram on April 26, 2020. In the caption of her post , she called her new shade "orangina quarantina 🍊."

Sarah Michelle Gellar surprised fans by dyeing her entire head pink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQfVm_0cNgEdVb00
Sarah Michelle Gellar has had blonde hair throughout most of her career.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images and Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

On Instagram , she said she'd wear the temporary dye until it washed out.

"Well, because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," she said in her video on April 28, 2020. "Quarancolor!"

Ruby Rose chose two popular colors when dyeing her hair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18L1bM_0cNgEdVb00
Ruby Rose dyed one half of her hair pink, and the other half blue.

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images and Ruby Rose/Instagram

In an Instagram post on May 1, 2020, the actress wrote: "What can I say!? Sometimes you just need to feel blue and other times you need pink to lighten your day."

Dua Lipa experimented with a third color while staying home in 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtYb3_0cNgEdVb00
Dua Lipa also colored her hair pink and orange while staying home.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP and Dua Lipa/Instagram

She posted two photos and a video of her new pink color to Instagram on May 12, 2020, and used four simple emojis in the caption: "🍓🍓🍓🍓."

Julianne Hough joined other celebrities by temporarily dyeing her hair pink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZzU0_0cNgEdVb00
Julianne Hough only dyed the ends of her hair pink, leaving her roots brown.

mageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Julianne Hough/Instagram

"Fairy Kitten vibes today 🧚🏼‍♀️😽," she wrote as the caption of her Instagram post on May 13, 2020.

Bella Thorne added some blonde highlights to her brown hair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihscz_0cNgEdVb00
Bella Thorne frequently changes her hair color.

mpi04/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Bella Thorne/Instagram

On Instagram , Thorne asked if she looked like an e-girl — a member of Gen Z who counters mainstream style with things like colorful hair and black clothes.

"New hair, thoughts?? 🙌🤔E girl???" she wrote.

Sarah Hyland's 2020 hair-dye experience didn't go as planned, but she still looked great.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sbr0J_0cNgEdVb00
Sarah Hyland has rocked brown hair throughout her career.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Sarah Hyland/Instagram

In an Instagram story posted on May 19, 2020 the "Modern Family" star said she tried to dye her hair pink , but ended up with red strands. She also compared her new hair to that of Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

Megan Thee Stallion used hair dye to celebrate Pride Month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbwP8_0cNgEdVb00
Megan Thee Stallion frequently changes her hair's style and color.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters and Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

On June 14, 2020, the rapper shared a video of her rainbow-colored hair, and wrote "Happy pride month hotties 😛" in its caption. She also shared photos of the style, and wrote: "Today was a good day 💙 #allblacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter."

Emily Ratajkowski brightened her look with blonde hair dye.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUnPM_0cNgEdVb00
Emily Ratajkowski typically wears her hair in brunette shades.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters and Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The model dyed her hair as part of a paid-partnership with hair-care company Kérastase, as she wrote in an Instagram post about the color on June 23, 2020.

Kim Kardashian West added red highlights to her dark hair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgyeu_0cNgEdVb00
Though her freckles were the result of a filter, Kardashian West did actually dye her hair.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

In a video posted to her Instagram story on June 29, 2020, Kardashian West said: "You guys I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" In the video, she used a filter that changed her eye color and placed fake freckles across her face.

Ariel Winter switched from red hair to blonde strands the following month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkwtX_0cNgEdVb00
When not red or blonde, Ariel Winter's hair is usually a deep shade of brown.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images and Ariel Winter/Instagram

Because her new hair color resembles that of Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones," Winter referenced the popular series in her Instagram caption , writing: "Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kaia Gerber was the next star to document her hair-dyeing journey on Instagram.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsOdG_0cNgEdVb00
Kaia Gerber has had brown hair throughout most of her career.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images and Kaia Gerber/Instagram

In an IGTV video posted on August 18, 2020, the model said she had always wanted to dye her hair pink. Once she completed the dyeing process, Gerber then followed up with a selfie posted to her Instagram page.

Ariel Winter changed her hair color once again in September 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNJex_0cNgEdVb00
Ariel Winter has worn blonde, red, and black hair in the past.

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images and Ariel Winter/Instagram

On September 8, 2020, the "Modern Family" star posted five selfies to show off her pink strands.

"Pinkie Pie spotted in the wild on Labor Day: a slideshow 🎀" she wrote underneath the images.

Lucy Hale ditched her signature color for a fall-inspired shade of red.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYs3N_0cNgEdVb00
Lucy Hale looks a lot like Sarah Hyland with her new hair color.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters and Lucy Hale/Instagram

The actress, who often sports black hair, debuted her the color at the end of September 2020. On Instagram , she posted a video of the change and tagged celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess: "did a thing 👩🏻‍🦰 / @kristin_ess."

Many have since compared Hale to fellow actress Sarah Hyland, who agreed that they now look like twins.

Joe Jonas dyed his hair pink in October 2020 for a good cause.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lx1aB_0cNgEdVb00
Joe Jonas has dyed his hair vibrant colors in the past.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images and Joe Jonas/Instagram

The "Sucker" musician first shared a photo of his newly-dyed hair on his Instagram story, adding a Breast Cancer Awareness Month sticker across the image.

He later posted another selfie on October 4, 2020 that showed his hair, and wrote: "#ivoted."

One year later, Megan Fox debuted silver hair on Instagram.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0rTT_0cNgEdVb00
Megan Fox is known for having long, dark strands, so her latest color is a big change.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters and Megan Fox/Instagram

She said in her post that the hair change was done for her upcoming 2022 film, "Johnny & Clyde."

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like," Fox wrote alongside her selfie.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Fox Brings Back the All-Leather Trend in See-Through Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is revitalizing one of 2020’s biggest trends for fall. The “Transformers” actress joined her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, for a couple’s interview as part of their new GQ cover story. In the video shared to the publication’s Instagram, Fox opted for an effortless glam in a matching blue leather corseted tank top and pants set. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Fox’s case, a full set, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Travis Barker's Style Seemingly Rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's Kids With Latest Photos

Travis Barker's rocker style is rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of Penelope rocking an all-black look with smoky eye makeup and long black wig. Kardashian captioned the attitude-filled shots with a spider, bat and black heart emoji, and her beau made sure to show his approval in the comments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Sarah Hyland
Person
Bella Thorne
Person
Joe Jonas
Person
Ariel Winter
Footwear News

Bella Thorne Transforms Into ‘The Little Mermaid’ in a Seashell Bustier & Fishtail Skirt

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday in a festive fashion this week. The actress, who turned 24 years old on Oct. 8, shared a look into her birthday party on Instagram last night. For the celebration, Thorne and her friends all dressed up as different movie characters from her films. Thorne herself opted for a take on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in a seashell bustier and an iridescent fish scale-inspired skirt with fishnet tights to match, too. “There were many moments where we cried from laughing so hard. i thank my friends for being the funniest most genuine endearing people I have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Fox Makes Her Signature Daring Style Shoppable With Her First-Ever Boohoo Collection

Megan Fox is bringing her signature risk-taking style to the market with a new collection for Boohoo. The online mega-retailer and the hit actress are joining forces this month for their first-ever collaborative capsule filled with everything you could need to elevate your fall style. Curated in part by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, the collection includes edgy dresses, red hot statement suits and all the layering pieces to complete your closet. Sizes for each piece will range from an American 2 to 24 with a price range of $12 to $120. Fans can shop new Megan Fox x Boohoo styles starting Tuesday,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Deems Herself the Queen of Halloween in a Little Black Romper & Edgy Boots

Kourtney Kardashian gave herself a brand new title this week: “Queen of Halloween.” Surrounded by skeletons and holiday decorations, the media personality took to Instagram to share her excitement for the holiday on Tuesday night. Giving off a themed edge, Kourtney modeled an off-the-shoulder black romper for the post complete with a button-up silhouette and long sleeves. She then matched the little black number to statement boots. The pair rose just over the knee and came equipped with a pointed toe, a cone heel and a slouchy patent leather coating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Knee-high...
BEAUTY & FASHION
flaunt.com

HAIR BY JAY | Celebrity Hair Stylist Is Sharing His Secrets Via A Masterclass

Hair By Jay is way more than a celebrity hairstylist, he’s an entire vibe. Priding himself in providing an unforgettable experience, the Los Angeles native is a walking testimony of someone who came from the bottom and worked his ass off to get to where he is now. To date, his all-star roster of clientele include A-list celebrities and millionaires such as Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen, Jeffree Star, Blac Chyna, Iggy Azalea, Kendall Jenner, Saweetie, Lil Kim, Yung Miami, Ashanti, Nikita Dragun, Bhad Bhabie, and many more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Long Hair#Black Hair#Hair Products#Instagram Bold#Ap#Cj Romero Instagram
newbeauty.com

24 Celebrity Hair Transformations That Are Inspiring Our Own

With a new normalcy on the horizon and full-on fall in effect, many of us are opting for a new ‘do to celebrate. Some of our favorite celebs can relate, taking to Instagram to show off their refreshed looks. It’s no doubt that Chrissy Teigen rocks the brunette locks, but...
HAIR CARE
Popculture

Megan Fox Shows off Icy Cool Hair Color for New Project

Megan Fox is gearing up for her next role, and she is documenting the transformation on Instagram. The Transformers actress showed off her new hairstyle on social media, rocking an icy bleached style that is certain to turn heads. "This is what the devil's daughter looks like," Fox wrote. "Johnny and Clyde. Coming Spring 2022."
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

Here's What Megan Fox Looks Like Without Makeup

Makeup-less celebrities isn't the craziest concept you've ever heard of. After all, they're just like us! However, when it comes to head-turners like Megan Fox, some of us definitely do a double take to see if there is a drastic difference in appearance. But Fox seems as youthful today as she did 12 years ago when she played a possessed high school student in "Jennifer's Body."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tyra Banks Rocks Sexy Snake Gown & More To Channel Britney Spears On ‘DWTS’

It’s Britney night, baby! Tyra Banks went all out to pay tribute to the pop star with two fabulous outfits for the October 4 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’. Britney Spears was the lady of the hour on the October 4 episode of Dancing With the Stars. The entire episode was dedicated to the pop star, with the remaining couples all dancing to iconic songs from her music catalog. Of course, host Tyra Banks had to get in on the fun, too, by dressing up in two Britney-inspired looks for the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani mistaken for Khloe Kardashian in head-turning new photo

Gwen Stefani's edgy aesthetic has earned her legions of loyal followers who can't wait to see what look she's pulling off on a daily basis but her latest left some of them seriously confused. The No Doubt singer, 52, took to Instagram with a stunning image of herself rocking waist-length...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Adele Is Finally Giving Us the Full Reveal of Her New Look in These Stunning 'Vogue' Covers

Adele is officially back — and what better way to make her grand return than with not one, but two historic Vogue covers showcasing the singer’s new era in full? For the first time in Vogue‘s over-100 years running, the same star will cover both American Vogue and British Vogue for November 2021, and that star is London-born Adele, taking her first interviews in five years to break the silence on her new album, new look, new boyfriend Rich Paul, and more. With the release of a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me,” Adele finally confirmed what we’ve long been waiting for: new music, soon a full...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

154K+
Followers
15K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy