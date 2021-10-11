BlockWRK releases cryptro-rewards app and Visa card

Jeffrey Tassey is Chairman of the board of the Electronic Payments Coalition. Rewards card programs are frequently portrayed as elitist, an option only for high-income transactors. The numbers tell a different tale. Rewards card programs have a long history of use across the entire economic spectrum. Research from Phoenix Marketing International (PMI) since at least 2011 demonstrates that consumers across all income levels use rewards cards and that users of these programs overwhelmingly find that they provide value. Now, amid the economic struggles brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic, these benefits are acting as an important financial management tool for Americans.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 18 HOURS AGO