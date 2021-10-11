CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlockWRK releases cryptro-rewards app and Visa card

BlockWRK, issuer of the federally approved WRK token, announces the launch of its blockchain-powered employee rewards app and Visa card. The app rewards workers with BlockWRK’s WRK token for completing daily goals related to employee health, safety, and job performance. As part of a unique collaboration with Visa, BlockWRK users can redeem their tokens as USD via a Visa debit card in real time or retain them as tokens like in a savings account. BlockWRK’s app also offers employees remote mental health counseling and telehealth services for physical injuries, as well as other benefits such as 0% APR payday advances.

#Debit Cards#Wrk#A Visa#Usd#Covid#Telehealth
