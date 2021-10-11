Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke on returning to the 'DWTS' ballroom after COVID

Maarten De Boer/ABC

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are returning to the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom after both testing positive for COVID-19.

"It almost feels like the first time again," the Peloton instructor told "Good Morning America" on Monday, noting that "all those jitters and those nerves" he had the first week are back. "Double the tears, double the joy."

"It was such a huge, I guess, emotional roller coaster, you know, of just having covid in general, right?" the 37-year-old dancer told "GMA." "And then on top of it, just seeing your life that you, like, have in front of you thinking it was going to end up differently just fall to pieces."

Burke tested positive for COVID on Sept. 26 while Rigsby announced he had as well on Sept. 30. Both were vaccinated at the time of experiencing these breakthrough cases.

This news came after the couple made their debut in the ballroom during the season 30 premiere on Sept. 20, dancing a tango to Dua Lipa's "Physical."

Eric Mccandless/ABC

The second week, they were judged on their rehearsal footage of practicing a salsa set to Camila Cabello's "Don't Let Go" and made it through.

For the third week, the pair made "DWTS" history as they performed a jazz routine set to Britney Spears' "Gimme More" live while in quarantine from their separate homes. Scores from the judges landed them in last place after this dance.

On Monday, the two-night Disney spectacular kicks off with Rigsby and Burke dancing a jive set to the song "Stand Out" from "A Goofy Movie" for Disney Heroes Night. They'll perform a Viennese waltz to "Gaston" from "Beauty and the Beast" for Disney Villains Night on Tuesday.

"We're lucky to be here and blessed to be here," Burke said, noting that they will "try and have the best time" while tackling these two routines.

Tune into "Dancing With the Stars" this week on both Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET for a two-night Disney celebration.