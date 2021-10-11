US Metal band TREMONTI announce headline Belfast show at The Limelight 1 on Friday 21st January 2022

The Beatles are one of the most influential and enduring bands of all time, yet they were only together for eight years. In 1970, the Beatles officially broke up, and the band never got back together. Over the years, John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono has often been blamed for the breakup, as well as Paul McCartney. But, in a new interview, McCartney clarified that Lennon was the one who initially left the band—something Lennon himself also shared when he was alive.

