US Metal band TREMONTI announce headline Belfast show at The Limelight 1 on Friday 21st January 2022
US Metal band Tremonti are pleased to announce a return to Belfast at The Limelight 1 on Friday 21st January 2022. Founded and fronted by lead vocalist and guitarist Mark Tremonti, best known as the guitarist of the American rock band Creed, and the lead guitarist of American rock band Alter Bridge, recently released their fifth studio album,‘Marching In Time’on 24th September 2021.www.xsnoize.com
