Since Chris Janson released his new single "Bye Mom," fans have been sharing their own personal stories of loss with the singer — and he welcomes it. Janson co-wrote "Bye Mom" with Brandon Kinney, whose mother died in 2020. Both writing the song and filming its music video were emotional experiences for the pair, and Janson says he's noticed the song is striking a chord with fans as well. He's receiving an outpouring of stories — some about loss and some about living.

