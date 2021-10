Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s. The record high for today is 84 set all the way back in 1897, and we could potentially tie or even break it. Temperatures today will be around 20 degrees above normal! It will be a warm night for high school football, mid-October with kickoff temperatures in the low 70's, dipping in to the 60's during the second half.

