The Looser-Flake foundation is awarding over $150,000 to schools in Mercer and Sherrard County to be used to expand mental health resources. “Kids especially tend to exhibit symptoms of mental health issues depression anxiety typically in school performance.” Dr. Derek Ball with Illinois Association for Marriage and Family Therapy explained. “One key role that schools play for us in our society is they are the folks that see kids first — they see struggles first in kids — being able to address things early is really the most effective treatment.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO