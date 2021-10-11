CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Mary Ann Romatoski

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Mary Ann Romatoski, age 88, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her residence. She was born on August 18, 1933, to the late Joseph and Jennie (Falkowski) Kleman in the town of Bevent in Marathon County. Mary graduated from Mosinee High School with the class of 1951. She met and married the love of her life, John B. Romatoski, and the two enjoyed 67 years together. They were married on May 22, 1954, in the town of Bevent. Mary worked in the claims department at Church Mutual Insurance Company for 18 years. She received an Award for Academic Excellence as well as her Associate in Insurance Services Designation (AIS). Mary loved genealogy and would scrapbook everything! Her family will forever cherish those keepsakes. She also enjoyed bowling, speed reading (hundreds if not thousands of books), and enjoyed doing puzzles. Mary also liked brain teasers and playing card games with her grandchildren. She was very involved with her family and was so proud of them. Mary is remembered as a kind and giving lady, with a great sense of humor, and a strong faith in God. She was a member of the Homemakers Club in Mosinee, Gray Ladies, and St. Francis Catholic Church in Merrill. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family.

merrillfotonews.com

