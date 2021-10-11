Cillian Murphy Confirmed to Star in Christopher Nolan's OPPENHEIMER

Christopher Nolan and Universal have revealed the official title and cast of his next film. Christopher Nolan took a questionable stance against allowing movies to go straight to streaming as opposed to theaters during a global pandemic. The director even fought Warner Bros. tooth and nail to keep Tenet as a theater exclusive. After Warner Bros. announced their plans to release all of their 2021 films via the HBO Max streaming service, Nolan vowed to never work with them again. It was recently revealed that Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures were working on a deal for the director to release his next film with the studio. The deal would make the film a theater exclusive with an 100 day theatrical window. Now, the studio and the director have officially revealed the title and who will star in the upcoming film. Christopher Nolan’s next film will be title Oppenheimer and will star Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Nolan will write and direct the film with Emma Thomas and Charles Roven producing. Hoyte Van Hoytema will serve as cinematographer. The film will begin production in early 2022 and be shot totally in IMAX. Oppenheimer will be released theatrically on July 21, 2023. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Here’s the synopsis for Christopher Nolan’s last film Tenet: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.” Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Himesh Patel. Christopher Nolan also serves as a producer alongside his wife Emma Thomas, with Thomas Hayslip on board as an executive producer. Tenet is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital Download. Stay tuned to Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news on all things Christopher Nolan and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more original video content in the future!

