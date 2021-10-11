CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cillian Murphy Confirmed to Star in Christopher Nolan's OPPENHEIMER

Cover picture for the articleCillian Murphy is confirmed to reunite with director Christopher Nolan in the upcoming World War II set film Oppenheimer. The movie will revolve around J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement with the development of the atom bomb. Universal Pictures picked up the project, which they describe as an “epic thriller...

