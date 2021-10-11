CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Virgin Pulse bought Welltok

By Elise Reuter
Cover picture for the articleVirgin Pulse, the employer wellness arm of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, is making another big acquisition. It plans to buy Denver-based patient engagement company Welltok for an undisclosed amount. Both companies have a similar goal: engaging patients to help them make decisions about their health. But with the acquisition, Virgin...

