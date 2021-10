BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former executive director of a Bryan-based school and academy for people with autism was sentenced to 90 days in jail. An investigation by the Ohio Attorney General, Bryan Police Department, and Ohio Department of Education found that Bonnie Kimpling, 53, stole more than $150,000 from the P.A.T.H. School for Autism and the P.A.T.H. Academy for Autism.