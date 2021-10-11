CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck Requests Emergency Use Authorization for First Oral COVID Antiviral Pill – Did it Boost Their Stock?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqI4v_0cNgAUN600

Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced today that they submitted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral of its kind.

See: Powell ‘Frustrated’ That COVID-19 Vaccines and Supply Shortages Likely To Push Inflation Into 2022
Find: ‘How to Become a Millionaire’ Google Searches Jumped 22% During COVID: Here’s How to Get There

The EUA submission comes 10 days after the pharmaceutical companies announced that the pill cuts the risk of hospitalizations or deaths by half. The drug could be a game-changer in controlling the pandemic around the globe: it doesn’t require access to a healthcare facility, as antiviral treatments can be taken at home, so it could also alleviate the strain on healthcare systems.

The news sent the stock soaring 10% upon the initial announcement.

“The extraordinary impact of this pandemic demands that we move with unprecedented urgency, and that is what our teams have done by submitting this application for molnupiravir to the FDA within 10 days of receiving the data,” Robert M. Davis, Merck CEO and president, said in the announcement.  “I also want to take this moment to applaud our colleagues in the pharmaceutical industry and our collaborators in global health for rising to the challenge of bringing forward medicines and vaccines to fight COVID-19 — medicines and vaccines are both essential to our collective efforts.”

The companies are actively working with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months, according to the announcement.

Merck said that in anticipation of the results, it had been producing molnupiravir at risk. The company said it expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by the end of 2021, with more doses expected to be produced in 2022.

In addition, earlier this year, Merck entered into a procurement agreement with the U.S. Government under which Merck will supply approximately 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir to the U.S. government, upon EUA or approval from the FDA, the company said. Additionally, Merck has entered into supply and purchase agreements for molnupiravir with other governments worldwide, pending regulatory authorization, and is currently in discussions with other governments.

See: Zillow Finds 2M Renters Can Afford to Buy Homes Thanks to Remote Work During COVID-19 Pandemic
Find: COVID-19 Pandemic: One Year Later, Women are Twice As Burnt-Out As Men in the Workplace

Earlier this month, CFRA Research reiterated its buy rating following second-quarter results, according to a note sent to GOBankingRates last week.

“We think MRK is in the midst of a transformation with the Organon spin-off (women’s health, legacy brands, and biosimilars), which took place in June, and leadership change, as the long-tenured CEO K. Frazier retired and was replaced by the CFO, R. Davis,” CFRA analysts said.

“We welcome MRK’s decision to spin off Organon into a new company, enabling faster growth and greater focus on key growth drivers. Based on our estimates, Organon amounted to 14% of 2020 Merck’s revenues and the transaction is expected to generate $1.5 billion in operating efficiency by 2024 .”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Merck Requests Emergency Use Authorization for First Oral COVID Antiviral Pill – Did it Boost Their Stock?

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antiviral#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Eua
Business Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Booster Shot Gets FDA Panel Backing, Decision Day For Avadel, Silence Therapeutics Strikes Licensing Deal, MiNK IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Adcom Recommends Approval Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot For Use In Select Population. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) confirmed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended that the FDA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WREG

FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection. The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA pane

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Friday endorsed a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, meaning millions more Americans are expected to soon join the line for booster shots. Anyone who received a J&J shot at least two months ago will be eligible for an additional dose, under the committee’s […] The post Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA pane appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Abbott Labs unit recalling two COVID-19 lab test kits - FDA

Oct 14 (Reuters) - A unit of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) is recalling two COVID-19 laboratory test kits as they can potentially issue false positive results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday. The regulator has identified the recall of the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP and the Alinity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

FDA vaccine advisers recommend emergency use authorization for booster dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed use of a booster dose would be safe and effective in some people six months out from their primary series. But some were clearly reluctant. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy