5 High-Protein Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flatter Stomach–They Boost Your Metabolism!

By Merrell Readman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJg0Q_0cNgAQqC00
Shutterstock

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/11/2021

Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.

Protein is a food which naturally requires more energy to burn through, therefore provoking your metabolism to work harder when consumed regularly. Not sure which protein-rich foods are the best for improving your metabolic rate and promoting healthy weight loss? We checked in with Jeanette Kimszal, RDN, NLC, and Kire Stojkovski, MD, and Dr. Erin Barrett, PhD nutritional biochemist and Director of Scientific Affairs and Product Innovation at Shaklee to get their input on the ingredients you should be including in a balanced diet for fat burning, and this is what they had to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvxLB_0cNgAQqC00

Eggs

High in protein but low in carbs and calories, eggs are a great food to help boost your metabolism while also keeping you full for hours after eating. “Protein found in eggs can increase the thermal effect of food and may speed up the metabolism,” notes Kimszal. “This food can also regulate hormones that promote fullness. One egg has 6 grams of protein.” Hard boiled eggs make a great high-protein snack to help carry you through the day, but as eggs can be prepared in a number of different ways you have plenty of options so as not to get bored of this superfood breakfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCHd7_0cNgAQqC00

Salmon

If you love seafood, you're in luck. Fish like salmon is another fantastic metabolism-food you can eat regularly to get closer to your goal of a flatter stomach. "Salmon is another high-protein gem providing not only protein but is also a great source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids," Dr. Barrett raves. Even better, all of those benefits come in a low calorie package: according to Dr. Barrett, a 3 oz piece of salmon can give you a whopping 17 grams of protein for a mere 121 calories. Score! Of course, it doesn't hurt that this protein-packed fish is also delicious. Dr. Barrett recommends adding grilled salmon to your favorite veggies and drizzling it with some balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Yum!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrLaj_0cNgAQqC00

Great to add into smoothies and oatmeal for a flavorless boost of protein, chia seeds are also packed with fiber and omega-3 fatty acids to help improve your wellbeing from all angles. “Chia seeds also contain antioxidants. One study found that foods rich in antioxidants can increase how well carbohydrates are metabolized,” adds Kimszal. When added into smoothies which are naturally higher in carbs, chia seeds can help the body to better digest this meal, speeding up your metabolism in the process. If you’re bored of your regular egg or oatmeal breakfast, try chia pudding instead and sweeten with honey or maple syrup for great natural flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29incD_0cNgAQqC00

Hemp seeds are another plant-based protein source which can be added to oats, smoothies, salads, and even muffins for a faster metabolism and improved digestion from the fiber content. “Hemp seeds are high-protein food with fiber and healthy fat. Fiber is good for metabolic health. It has been seen to improve carbohydrate digestion. Fiber also improves gut health. Better metabolism is seen among those with good gut health,” says Kimszal. Coming in at 90 calories and 5 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons, hemp hearts are a healthy addition to any diet to improve your digestion and speed up your metabolism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNcLQ_0cNgAQqC00

Leafy Greens

Perhaps a surprising source, leafy greens are actually packed with fiber and protein which can naturally streamline the digestive process and boost your metabolism for effortless fat burn. “Leafy dark green vegetables contain sufficient amounts of proteins which help in building of the cell thus boosting up immunity,” notes Stojkovski. “When being prepared, they should not be overcooked as their protein content tends to denature quickly.” Throw together a salad with kale, spinach, and top it with hemp hearts and you have a protein packed meal which will boost your metabolism and keep you full with ease.

