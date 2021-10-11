Forget NFT Avatars, Owning and Trading NFT Colors Could Be the Next NFT Trend on OpenSea, Rarible and Foundation

(JTA) — OpenSea, the world’s largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has been allowing the sale and trade of antisemitic and Nazi-glorifying artwork. The American start-up, which has a $1.5 billion valuation, is the biggest trader of NFTs, which are digital artworks that can be bought with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and, more commonly, ethereum. Some items have been sold for millions of US dollars. Purchased items are saved on the blockchain, a permanent digital ledger in which every transaction is logged and made public.

BITCOIN ・ 8 DAYS AGO