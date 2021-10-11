CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget NFT Avatars, Owning and Trading NFT Colors Could Be the Next NFT Trend on OpenSea, Rarible and Foundation

New NFT project, BitColors, wants to give users the ability to own and trade colors as NFT tokens. Just like with CryptoPunks, early adopters may be in for some massive ROI. Following Beeple’s $69.3 million NFT sales in March, the digital art market appears to have gone into an overdrive mode. In the first half of 2021, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to $2.5 billion. Comparatively, the sales volume of the global NFT market was $338 million in 2020.

NFT had its first taste of mainstream success when it became clear that the technology powering them offers a system for solving the ownership and distribution problems associated with the increasingly digitized art world. Even more importantly, it enables a system for establishing the uniqueness and rareness of assets, features that were previously difficult to implement when dealing with the digital forms of art.
DESIGN
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lee
CURRENCIES
MARKETS
RETAIL
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Art Market#Auction Houses#Nft Avatars#Rarible And Foundation#Bitcolors#Cryptopunks#Beeple
BITCOIN
BEAUTY & FASHION
Technology
MARKETS
MARKETS
MARKETS
SCIENCE
RESTAURANTS

