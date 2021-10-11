Forget NFT Avatars, Owning and Trading NFT Colors Could Be the Next NFT Trend on OpenSea, Rarible and Foundation
New NFT project, BitColors, wants to give users the ability to own and trade colors as NFT tokens. Just like with CryptoPunks, early adopters may be in for some massive ROI. Following Beeple’s $69.3 million NFT sales in March, the digital art market appears to have gone into an overdrive mode. In the first half of 2021, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to $2.5 billion. Comparatively, the sales volume of the global NFT market was $338 million in 2020.cryptocoingossip.com
