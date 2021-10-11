Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen awarded NFT trophy after tournament win

As an officially sanctioned activity by the IHSA, the high school chess season can be full of intense competition and ruthless strategy. It’s no different with the five DuPage Valley Conference schools, with some of the top players and teams in Illinois coming from the Naperville area. Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North all finished in the top ten at the state meet a season ago and Metea Valley has qualified for state four years in a row.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO