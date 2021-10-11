Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen awarded NFT trophy after tournament win
Following the competition, a replica of Carlsen’s NFT trophy was auctioned off to a fan for 6.88 ETH. For the first time in chess history, grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has been awarded a nonfungible token (NFT) trophy for winning an international chess tournament, Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (MCCT). The tournament minted a number of NFT trophies and collectibles to indefinitely preserve the game’s most defining moments.cryptocoingossip.com
