Strategic Partnership Established with Pantera, IOSG, and Shima Capital – ViaBTC Capital Makes a Star Blockchain Investor

 5 days ago

In August 2021, ViaBTC Capital formed a strategic partnership with Pantera, IOSG, Shima Capital, and other institutions to fuel blockchain innovation. With the vision of “making the world a better place through blockchain”, the strategic alliance focuses on blockchain infrastructure to accelerate the development of the cryptocurrency field. By leveraging strengths, the alliance scouts for innovative budding projects with great prospects and helps aspiring teams to succeed. Funds and resources are provided to developers with bravery and creativity. Together with these developers, the alliance can explore a new path that satisfies the growing demand of users, enhance technical strength, and facilitate commercialization.

