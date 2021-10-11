Across the Board Correction Incoming for Crypto Markets As Bitcoin Stagnates Around $54,000, Predicts Top Strategist

Bitcoin breached the $60,000 mark for the first time since April on growing optimism that American regulators will greenlight the first US futures exchange-traded fund for the cryptocurrency. The digital currency was up more than 40 percent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050 GMT, according to Bloomberg News data, which reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission could allow the ETF to trade next week. The SEC has rejected attempts to create a Bitcoin ETF since 2013. "An SEC Bitcoin ETF approval is a watershed moment for the crypto industry as this could be the key driver for getting the next wave of crypto investors," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

