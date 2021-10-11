Across the Board Correction Incoming for Crypto Markets As Bitcoin Stagnates Around $54,000, Predicts Top Strategist
A widely followed crypto strategist is putting traders on notice as he predicts that Bitcoin and the entire digital asset markets are poised for a corrective move. The trader known in the industry as Credible tells his 247,700 followers that he sees Bitcoin struggling to continue its uptrend just as traders turn bullish on the largest cryptocurrency.cryptocoingossip.com
