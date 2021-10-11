CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Across the Board Correction Incoming for Crypto Markets As Bitcoin Stagnates Around $54,000, Predicts Top Strategist

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

A widely followed crypto strategist is putting traders on notice as he predicts that Bitcoin and the entire digital asset markets are poised for a corrective move. The trader known in the industry as Credible tells his 247,700 followers that he sees Bitcoin struggling to continue its uptrend just as traders turn bullish on the largest cryptocurrency.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Affiliate Marketing#Htf#Btc#The Daily Hodl
cryptocoingossip.com

Privacy-focused altcoins soar after Bitcoin’s ETF news sparks a market-wide rally

Altcoin projects focused on privacy caught a bid today as the bullish sentiment building over a possible Bitcoin ETF approval spreads across the market. Traders and the market are showing extreme optimism on Oct. 15 after rumors and an assortment of documents suggest that the path toward a Bitcoin ETF approval has fewer obstacles lying ahead.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Altcoin Designed To Enable Bitcoin Smart Contracts Has Surged by More Than 60% This Week

One Bitcoin-native altcoin shot up more than 60% this week as BTC continues its ascent towards $60,000. The altcoin is Stacks (STX), a blockchain protocol that’s bringing smart contract capability to the Bitcoin network. A recent update from the Stacks newsletter shares that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) built on Bitcoin have...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Touches $60,000 Amid Hype of ETF Approval

Bitcoin touched the $60,000 mark today, as traders anticipate the approval of Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bitcoin has broached this threshold for the first time in six months. After achieving an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, the cryptocurrency market took a dive and Bitcoin is only starting to see those heights again. The recent bump to this latest threshold can be attributed to cryptocurrency investors’ anticipating the approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
cryptocoingossip.com

Strike Launches New Feature To Allow Users Convert Salaries To Bitcoin

Payments processor Strike has announced the launch of a new feature that will allow users to convert their paychecks to bitcoin. This feature brings workers one step closer to collecting their paychecks in bitcoin. Instead of the employer paying out wages and salaries in BTC, employees can take the paychecks they receive and convert them to cryptocurrency in one easy step.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin ETF Receives Approval from SEC, Marking Historic Day for Crypto

Since the first meteoric rise of Bitcoin in 2017, asset managers and investment firms have looked to seize the opportunity in the growing space, attempting to bring the cryptocurrency to Wall Street. Of course, the majority of these efforts (if not all) were futile – caused by waning demand during downturns, opposition from government entities, or the general uncertainty surrounding crypto’s future as an asset class. But now, with Bitcoin gaining approval from the public, institutions, and even nations like El Salvador, it only seems right for crypto to finally cement its legitimacy.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) to List on FMFW.io Exchange

Bitcoin Latinum continues to demonstrate momentum with top-tier global exchange listings. Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues to gain momentum and expand its global acceptance as it announced today it will be listed on FMFW.io Exchange (formerly known as Bitcoin.com Exchange), a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Presents Financial Stability Concerns, Bank of England Deputy Governor Warns

A senior Bank of England official says that crypto could potentially be a threat to overall financial stability. In a new speech, deputy governor Jon Cunliffe weighs the pros and cons of crypto technology. He says that while “a prospect of radical improvements in financial services” exists, current crypto applications present financial stability concerns.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Jack Dorsey: Square Could Build Bitcoin Mining System

CEO of financial services company Square Jack Dorsey could take another step further into expanding the Bitcoin ecosystem. Via his Twitter account, Dorsey announced that the company is currently “considering” the possibility of creating a BTC mining system. Related Reading | Square’s Cash App Reports $2.7B In Quarterly Bitcoin Revenue,...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

ProShares Set for Bitcoin Futures ETF Launch on Monday After Apparent SEC Approval

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly greenlit the country’s first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF). ProShares, an ETF provider, filed a post-effective amendment prospectus on Friday that states the company plans to launch the BTC Futures ETF on Monday, a sign that the SEC has approved the product.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

What is Bitcoin Mining and How Does It Work?

Bitcoin mining is the process by which blocks of transactions are added to the public blockchain and verified. It’s also the process by which new Bitcoin is created—a mechanism that both secures the integrity of the blockchain and incentivizes participation in the network. Miners compete to add new blocks to...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts 200% Boom for Ethereum Over Bitcoin – But Issues Warning to Crypto Traders Considering Altcoin Markets

A widely followed crypto analyst sees a volatile Q4 ahead for altcoins but thinks Ethereum will end the cycle with a massive run against Bitcoin. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 443,3000 Twitter followers that it is within the realm of possibilities for Ethereum to rally 200% against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) in the coming months.
MARKETS
AFP

Bitcoin tops $60,000 on US fund approval hopes

Bitcoin breached the $60,000 mark for the first time since April on growing optimism that American regulators will greenlight the first US futures exchange-traded fund for the cryptocurrency. The digital currency was up more than 40 percent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050 GMT, according to Bloomberg News data, which reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission could allow the ETF to trade next week. The SEC has rejected attempts to create a Bitcoin ETF since 2013. "An SEC Bitcoin ETF approval is a watershed moment for the crypto industry as this could be the key driver for getting the next wave of crypto investors," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Traders Most Bullish on Polkadot, Solana, Polygon and 10 Additional Altcoins: Digital Asset Survey

A new survey unveils that crypto traders are most bullish on 13 altcoins including Polkadot, Solana and Polygon. The Real Vision Exchange Crypto Survey is designed to track sentiment among investors by allowing participants to scan 30 tokens and choose if they want to have an overweight or underweight allocation for each one. The survey was conducted by Real Vision Bot, which was created by two independent developers and boosted by macro guru Raoul Pal.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptocoingossip.com

BTC price hovers above $61K amid fresh concerns over fate of physical Bitcoin ETF

Suspicions arise over U.S. regulators’ acceptance of physical Bitcoin ETF products later this year, amid reports than investors are voting with their feet. Bitcoin (BTC) saw some rare calm on Oct. 16 as the market continued to digest the approval of the United States’ first exchange-traded funds (ETFs). BTC/USD 1-hour...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy