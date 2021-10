Bitcoin price is above $60,000 and bears are in disbelief. But they shouldn’t be, as bulls have long been in control of the trend. It had only been lower timeframes that had flipped bearish, while the most dominant trend had remained up. According to the Supertrend, all of the most important timeframes have since flipped bullish, with buy signals appearing across the board.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO