State Bar approves two – one from Granbury – as president-elect candidates

The State Bar of Texas Board of Directors voted Sept. 24 to approve Joe Escobedo Jr. of Edinburg and Cindy V. Tisdale of Granbury as candidates for 2022-2023 president-elect. Escobedo and Tisdale will appear on the ballot in April 2022 along with any certified petition candidates. Presently there are no additional president-elect candidates, although members have until March 1 to submit their nominating petitions to the State Bar for certification.