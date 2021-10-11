CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State Bar approves two – one from Granbury – as president-elect candidates

By FWBP Staff
fortworthbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Bar of Texas Board of Directors voted Sept. 24 to approve Joe Escobedo Jr. of Edinburg and Cindy V. Tisdale of Granbury as candidates for 2022-2023 president-elect. Escobedo and Tisdale will appear on the ballot in April 2022 along with any certified petition candidates. Presently there are no additional president-elect candidates, although members have until March 1 to submit their nominating petitions to the State Bar for certification.

