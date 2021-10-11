CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
 4 days ago
Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) is trading higher Monday morning after China fined food delivery giant Meituan $534 million for antitrust violations, which increased investor optimism that China's regulation on their large tech companies is easing. China technology stocks listed in Hong Kong rallied following the announcement as the $534 million fine...

