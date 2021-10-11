CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Association Curbs Crypto Investments by Players, Likened to Gambling

 5 days ago

An exclusive report published by the United Kingdom tabloid The Mirror details a significant cause for concern regarding the prolificity of professional football (soccer) players getting into financial troubles as a result of investing in crypto. The problem is reportedly so bad, in fact, that the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has established a training course specifically targeting this issue.

